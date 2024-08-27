QUERÉTARO, Mexico, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Narconon Mexico, the first Narconon ever established in the country, proudly celebrated its 26th anniversary with a special ceremony marking completion of expansive and newly renovated facilities in the heart of Pedro Escobedo Municipality where it all began.



Photo caption: Celebrating the 26th anniversary of Narconon Mexico and the dedication of its new center in Pedro Escobedo in the Mexican state of Querétaro.

Officials, dignitaries, supporters and alumni whose lives have been touched by the program joined Narconon executives and staff for the joyous occasion.

Guest speakers included:

Beatriz Mendez Garcia, President of Rotary Club, Mexico City,

Alfonso Ruiz, Narconon Mexico’s first graduate, who went on to become a professional triathlete and successful entrepreneur,

Francisco Boneta, Commissioner Against Addiction for the state of Quintana Roo,

Diana Callejas, Director of the International Brotherhood of Social Leaders of Mexico,

Francisco Villa, Vice Chancellor of the International Brotherhood of Social Leaders of Mexico and Human Rights Coordinator of the National Civil Association, and

Zu Morales, Executive Director of the Narconon Latin American Continental Training Center.

The event began with a performance of traditional music by the Los Tarantos musical group.

Executive Director Eduardo Espinal reaffirmed Narconon Mexico’s commitment to serve. In Mexico, family is everything and drug addiction destroys families. When you help a father, a mother, a son, or a daughter overcome addiction, it not only rehabilitates them, it salvages the family, because when a person is addicted, the whole family suffers.

Mr. Boneta presented the Narconon executives and staff with a plaque from the Quintana Roo State Commission of Mental Health and Addiction.

The plaque states: “The Narconon program developed by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard has provided rehabilitation and prevention services to thousands of individuals in Mexico, Colombia and more than a dozen countries around the world… For more than 25 years, Narconon Mexico has been a beacon of hope for those suffering from addiction. We thank you and salute you for the lifesaving Narconon program that is reuniting families and helping communities across Mexico.”

Mr. Ruiz shared the results he achieved from completing the Narconon program: “Narconon gave me back my life, helped me take control, and provided me with the tools to manage my own condition. It made me a valuable person who could rejoin society. Thanks to Narconon, I discovered my true self, I have won many awards and achieved great success.”

For more than 50 years, the Narconon program has saved the lives of countless individuals who were thought lost to substance abuse forever. Its mission is to provide an effective path for drug abuse rehabilitation and to assist society in reversing the scourge of drug abuse worldwide.

About Narconon:

Narconon is unique among drug rehabilitation programs in that it offers a drug-free, nonmedical withdrawal to end the hold of addiction. Narconon’s detoxification method is based on L. Ron Hubbard’s discovery that drug residues remain in the fatty tissues of the body long after the use of drugs. This breakthrough process rids the body of those toxic substances. Also unique to the program is the fact it addresses the physical and mental pain that caused the person to turn to drugs in the first place, helping ensure they never go back to drugs again.

Today, thousands upon thousands of Narconon graduates lead drug-free lives.

