On the night of a blue moon, while walking his dog, middle-aged widower Jim sees Gladys on the roof of a neighboring apartment building and is inspired to speak with her. There’s just one problem: she can’t hear him.

Indeed, Jim isn’t even sure that Gladys truly exists—that she isn’t just a rooftop patio umbrella silhouetted against the moon. Hampered by debilitating social anxiety, he cannot work up the courage to even wave.

Yet Jim returns to the same spot night after night, and Gladys — who is indeed real — sees him and becomes equally interested. She even contributes to their “conversation,” though he cannot hear her either. And while Gladys struggles with her own demons — self-loathing and depression — she is lifted by Jim’s attention, even as she describes how difficult her life has been.

Two characters, driven by sadness and a longing to connect. Will they?

Dr. Paul G. Swingle can be considered one of the founding fathers of Clinical Psychoneurophysiology, one of a select few, directly responsible for bringing Neurotherapy out of university labs and clinics to the general populace in the 1980’s. His numerous publications including nine books and numerous peer reviewed journal publications.

“Silhouette” is now out independently published and promoted by Tellwell Talent (RRP $7.89) and available through Amazon, Chapters Indigo, and more.

Amazon.com: Silhouette: 9798451441466: Swingle, Paul G.: Books – https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09C2X6SRY

