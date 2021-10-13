LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Founder and CEO of Sneakerhabbit, Leon Fontaine had always dreamt of creating an apparel line for avid lovers of sneakers. Leon has been deeply involved in the fashion industry for years and has worked with renowned iconic brands like Kanye West, Ed Hardy, Saint Laurent, and Giorgio Armani This has kept his passion alive and has been a form of training leading up to the realization of his own dream.

The Coronavirus pandemic shook the lives of people all over the world and Leon’s world wasn’t left out. He lost an amazing job with Fashion and music icon Kanye West because of the pandemic. Leon discovered that he was ready to follow his long-harbored dream. After dedicating time, money, and several months of research, he exposed a gap in the apparel industry.

He discovered that there was a lack of luxury designs geared towards the sneakerhead culture and that this community was not properly represented in the fashion industry. This find was the match that lit up the Sneakerhabbit flame.

Inspired by other great designers, Sneakerhabbit is a brand that turns tee shirts and hoodies into unique eye-catching pieces that make a statement. Sneakerhabbit creates clothing that every sneaker lover can relate to and apparel that can be worn with sneakers of all shapes, colors, and designs.

OUR MISSION

Our mission is to build a following of sneakerheads united in fashion, who are not afraid to show off their love for sneakers while living their best lives.

We have created a collection of sneakers-related high-quality graphic images printed on high-quality materials. All Sneakerhabbit pieces are essential wears made to stand the test of time and transcend seasons. We remain consistent and uncompromising in style, design, and quality.

Using bold, edgy, exciting, urban, and classy images we tell the story of our love for sneakers and create apparels that are an effortless addition to every sneakerhead’s wardrobe. When you think Sneakerhabbit, think confident, bold, edgy, creative, think freedom of expression, and exclusive clothes that let you go out and live your best life!

To find out more about Sneakerhabbit go to https://sneakerhabbit.com/

