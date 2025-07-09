SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Handy Recovery Advisor, a trusted resource for data recovery tips and digital safety advice, has published the results of a nationwide survey of 1,000 U.S. adults. The report highlights how everyday users deal with data loss and how most don’t take action until it’s too late.



Image caption: Handy Recovery Advisor: Cover with data loss rate finding.

According to the study, 71% of Americans have lost data at least once. The two biggest culprits were found to be accidental deletion (34%) and hardware failure (30%). Together, they account for nearly two-thirds of all incidents. The survey results clearly show that data loss is something most people will eventually deal with, whether it’s due to human error or a device malfunction.

“Data loss isn’t a problem exclusive to businesses,” said Andrii Yasko, content strategist for Handy Recovery Advisor. “It happens in regular households every day. Our goal with this survey was to understand what people actually do in situations like this, what really works for them, and how these experiences shape their data habits going forward.”

MAC USERS ARE AT GREATER RISK

While many people see Apple devices as more dependable, the survey actually found that Mac users are 30% more likely to experience data loss than Windows users.

CLOUD STORAGE WORKS (IF YOU USE IT)

The survey revealed a clear connection between cloud adoption and data resilience. Nearly 60% of users who have never experienced data loss reported actively using cloud storage for their files.

MOST RECOVERIES ARE DIY, AND THEY OFTEN WORK

When data loss happens, most people rely on themselves. 60% of successful recoveries were done without professional help. Of those who tried the DIY route, nearly 79% got their files back.

Additional insights:

While 92% of respondents said they’re aware that data recovery is possible, only 28% have ever used recovery software.

About 33% said they’d pay for professional recovery – but only if the lost data was truly important.

Users with higher tech proficiency reported more data loss overall.

You can find a full report here: https://www.handyrecovery.com/data-loss-statistics/

METHODOLOGY

The survey was conducted through the Pollfish platform on June 24, 2025, and gathered responses from 1,000 U.S. adults across a broad range of states and age groups (18 to 75).

About Handy Recovery Advisor

Handy Recovery Advisor is a go-to resource for anyone interested in data recovery, data loss prevention, and smarter data management. Learn more at: https://www.handyrecovery.com/.

