PARK CITY, Utah, May 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Silent Hypoxia is a frequent disabling and sometimes fatal complication in COVID-19 disease. To prevent SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus-induced damage to patients’ lungs and Silent Hypoxia in patients, Aristea Translational Medicine Corp. has initiated development of PhenT, a drug with novel cellular protective properties.



As a leading cause of death in infected patients, SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus-induced respiratory system damage in Covid-2 disease presents a significant and growing cause for concern worldwide. Based on the ability of PhenT to protect brain cells in neurological disorders, Aristea expects PhenT to shield lung cells and prevent COVID-19 patient’s progressing into Silent Hypoxia, In Silent hypoxia insufficient oxygen reaches the blood as it passes through the lungs. It is a complication in COVID-19 that may require oxygen administration, intubation to allow machine-controlled breathing for patients associated with poor outcomes, and lead to death.

COVID-19

Coronavirus-induced respiratory system damage occurs even in persons who are not obviously symptomatic or asymptomatic but infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In healthy persons, lipids and proteins protect the alveoli – tiny air sacs in the lungs. These lipoproteins protect the alveoli from collapsing and failing to inflate during inhalation. In lungs battling COVID-19, viral induced damage removes the lipid and protein protection of alveoli Alveolar cells collapse and no longer adequately oxygenate the blood of the patient. Patients with this complication rapidly further damage lung tissue by overstretching with inspiration or ventilation. This risk requires an intervention to prevent progression in Silent Hypoxia.

PhenT

PhenT has been shown to block cell dysfunction and death in cultured cells and in five animal models of head trauma, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and nerve gas toxicity. For COVID-19, this protection could extend alveolar cellular function, maintaining their lipoprotein production in alveoli. This action raises the functioning capacity of the lung to maintain oxygen saturation of blood. With this protection of alveoli, lung structures are saved from overstretching and succumbing to the damage observed in progressive SARS-Cov-2 virus infections.

About Aristea Translational Medicine Corp.

Aristea Translational Medicine Corp. is a Utah-based small business. Since its incorporation in 2000, with others located at the National Institute on Aging, NIH, and at U.S., Canadian, and U.K. universities, Aristea has investigated the sources of failures in therapeutic drug developments and methods for overcoming unnecessary failures.

Beginning in 2010, with investigators at the National Institute on Aging, Aristea turned its expertise in drug development to clinical pharmacological research that has led to the use of PhenT and its proposed applications for preventing cell dysfunction and death in COVID-19 disease.

With the support of Aristea and a $4 million, five-year grant from the National Institute of Aging, collaborators at the University of Southern California, U.S. and at the University of Exeter, U.K. are carrying out clinical trials testing PhenT as a treatment to arrest progression in Alzheimer’s disease. Aristea has PhenT patents and patents pending and emphasizes that this is an opportunity announced only to facilitate empirical evaluation.

