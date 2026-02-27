DENVER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In “The Raid” (ISBN: 979-8249070199), entrepreneur Joshua Lybolt captures the morning his life was brought to a sudden halt. One moment he was operating at full speed — building, expanding, planning ahead. The next, everything stopped. Not gradually. Not symbolically. Immediately.



“The Raid” is a firsthand account of that interruption and the psychological shockwave that followed. The book does not wander through decades of backstory. It stays inside the rupture — the confusion, the recalculation, the sudden awareness that status, certainty, and forward motion can disappear in a single day.

What makes the story compelling is not spectacle. It is proximity.

Lybolt writes from inside the moment when momentum collapses and identity is forced to stand on its own. Readers move through the morning as it unfolds — the stillness, the weight in the air, the quiet understanding that nothing will return to normal.

In a time when founders rise fast, reputations pivot overnight, and stability feels increasingly temporary, “The Raid” lands with uncomfortable relevance. It speaks to builders, risk-takers, operators — anyone who has lived at speed and understands that success is never as permanent as it feels.

This is not commentary.

It is not analysis.

It is lived experience under pressure.

The Raid opens the autobiographical series “Lightning Doesn’t Ask Permission,” which traces extreme cycles of ascent, loss, and reconstruction. This first volume captures the turning point — the day that forced everything that followed.

The book is available now on Amazon. Order here: https://a.co/d/0ghyUtyH

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joshua Lybolt is an entrepreneur with more than three decades in finance and real estate. He has worked as a developer, built and operated brokerage businesses at a national scale, and managed growth in environments where capital, leverage, and timing carry real consequences. His career has spanned aggressive expansion, complex deals, and moments of forced recalibration. That perspective — earned rather than theoretical — informs his work and the experiences explored in “The Raid.”

