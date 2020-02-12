DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TrueMedX Dallas has opened its first store in Texas. The TrueMedX brand is gaining strength as the #1 CBD formulae for relief from a long list of ailments.



“Our formularies are the result of extensive studies into bioceuticals and plant medicines. We incorporate beneficial fruit seed oils into our tinctures and salves to give our customers the most effective and targeted relief possible,” says TrueMedX Dallas partner, Charley Smith. “That’s what makes TrueMedX Dallas unique and outstanding. We pay close attention to the research available on CBD receptors in our bodies. Then we target those receptors

with “carrier molecules” such as black seed oil or chia seed oil to deliver the CBD to the proper receptor.”

TrueMedX Dallas is a store with a genuine desire to serve the Dallas community with only the finest CBD products and continuing education about the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) that is in every one of us. Charley Smith and Sean Day are both Master Cannabinologers certified by World Canna Health, a global organization aimed at educational awareness of all thing Cannabis.

Our product line is basically categorized by 5 “journeys” if you will. Energy and Wellness, Comfort and Ease, Rest and Relaxation, Beauty and Care, and Pet and Home. The products in each journey are specifically formulated to give the consumer the best possible result. For example, if a person is feeling stressful and anxious we would recommend a 600mg Comfort and Ease tincture to begin their CBD regimen. We start with a low dosage, perhaps ½ ml. upon waking up each day to start as we seek out the “sweet spot” for each individual. A Comfort and Ease Tea might also be consumed. Our ECS needs the molecules in CBD and all its components to help to regulate ALL our bodies systems. That’s why the ECS is known as our “Master Regulatory System.”

TrueMedX Dallas is sensitive to the budgets of all our customers. Our customer loyalty discounts run up to 30% off once loyalty is established…you and your health and wellness is our main concern.

TrueMedX Dallas is hosting its Grand Opening on February 20, 2020, a Thursday at 5 p.m.

The President of World Canna Health, David Lal will be here to celebrate and become acquainted with the people of Dallas. Chip Paul, CEO, of World Canna Health will be here also. Chip and his lovely wife Cynthia are our TrueMedX formulators from Owasso, Oklahoma. They are anxious to meet our demographic and to offer help and advice to anyone curious about the very real benefits of CBD.

If you and your friends are wondering what all the fuss is about CBD then you must come to our Grand Opening and learn about our amazing product line. From now through our Grand Opening we offer 10% off all the items in our store. There will be snacks at our Grand Opening catered by Dallas finest Caterer, Henry Holland.

Our website: https://www.truemedxdallas.com/

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and products listed are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Cannabidiol (CBD) has NOT been proven to treat, relieve, nor cure any disease or medical condition listed on the company website.

