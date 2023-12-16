LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The holidays should be a time of joy. But challenges, problems and disappointments can cast a pall on the season. The Church of Scientology encourages anyone facing issues that threaten their happiness to take heart. Because, no matter the challenges, Something Can Be Done About It.



At a time of spiraling drug overdose and abuse, illiteracy, broken families, social upheaval and crime, it can seem that the odds are too great to hope for happiness and success. But Volunteer Ministers on six continents not only believe it is possible to set and accomplish personal and societal goals, they are doing so, empowered by the Scientology Tools for Life.

Operation: Something Can Be Done About It, the new documentary released this week on the Scientology Network, is a living example of what can be accomplished with the life skills available to everyone through the Volunteer Ministers program.

For more than 30 years, Scientology Volunteer Ministers, trained on the Scientology Tools for Life, technology developed for the program by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, have helped victims of disasters great and small and empowered countless others to overcome difficulties, resolve problems and achieve their goals.

Scientology Tools for Life courses are available free of charge in 19 languages through the Scientology website.

Watch Operation: Something Can Be Done About It to see the unprecedented response of the Church of Scientology and its Volunteer Ministers to the global COVID-19 pandemic and its extraordinary impact. Learn more about the Scientology Tools for Life by watching brief introductory films on all 19 tools on the Scientology Network. And enroll on the Scientology Tools for Life courses.

With our fondest wishes for a happy holiday season and that these tools help you ensure a bright future for you and those you love.

Photo Caption: A message for the holiday season from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers

