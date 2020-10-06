DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dallas-Fort Worth-based marketing agency Alpha Business Images, LLC (ABI) has been named to the Adweek 100 Fastest Growing Agencies List – and as one of the Top 5 Fastest Growing US Agencies in the Southwest.



ABI’s team composition intentionally breaks the homogeneous mold so common in the advertising industry. Their commitment to diversity-of-thought positions them to create more relevant, effective campaigns, leading to expanded market share and a higher ROAS for their clients. ABI uses their proprietary process Audience 360° to analyze audiences and tailor campaigns ideal for penetrating audience segments. The ABI team avoids a “general market audience” mindset so they can ensure that the values, buying decisions, cultures and languages of their target audiences are reflected in their messaging. In the past three years, ABI’s revenue has grown by 57%.

“Our clients are asking, ‘How can I get more market share?’ and we’re proving time and again that we can capture money left on the table. When they grow, we grow. We are committed to providing world-class marketing in our four verticals: Education, Healthcare, Civic and Transportation and Tourism,” said Sophia Johnson, the ABI president. “We knew that focus would cultivate our depth-of-industry expertise and engender agency growth organically – and it has.”

ABI is a premier Dallas/Fort Worth-based ad agency marketing to domestic and international audiences and is the largest Black woman-owned agency in Texas. By combining data, strategy, creativity and diverse perspectives, ABI makes audience connections that competitors overlook and delivers meaningful engagement between brands and those audiences, across the entire length of the customer journey.

This audience-centric approach has earned the confidence of some of the Southwest’s most prominent entities, including DFW International Airport, VisitDallas, Tarrant County College, Texas Woman’s University, Southwestern Health Resources and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

About ABI

Alpha Business Images, LLC (ABI) is a full-service marketing and advertising firm defined by The Art of Influence. Through its proprietary system Audience 360, ABI analyzes clients’ audiences and creates and tailors content that connects to and influences relationships with brands.

