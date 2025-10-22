CUMMING, Ga., Oct. 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For more than 12 years, Joe LaBranche has been a driving force behind AboutFace-USA, a veteran-founded nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans, strengthening families, and uniting communities. Under his leadership, the organization has grown into a vital resource for Georgia’s veteran community, including the 2024 launch of AboutFace Farm, an aeroponic farm that grows fresh produce and nutrient rich microgreens to support whole health wellness and provide meaningful work for veterans.



Image caption: AboutFace-USA Founder Joe LaBranche and Executive Director Carol LaBranche.

This fall marks an important new chapter: Carol LaBranche, Joe’s wife and longtime partner in the mission, has taken the helm of AboutFace-USA as Executive Director. Carol brings a strong nonprofit business background, receiving her Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Georgia. She is past president of the VFW Auxiliary Post 9143 and AboutFace-USA’s Veteran Resource and Community Center.

Her strength in understanding and empathizing with veterans and family members with mental and behavioral health concerns come from life lessons and self-educating on trauma-informed care practices. With Carol developing community involvement, as well as a veteran coalition for the area to focus on veteran suicide and homeless prevention, Joe remains deeply involved, focusing on expanding the reach of AboutFace Farm, growing produce that can now be ordered online and mentoring veterans who find purpose and connection working there.

Since opening the Veteran Resource & Community Center in 2023, AboutFace-USA has significantly expanded its reach and impact. The Center has welcomed thousands of veterans and their families, offering free VA benefits guidance, transportation to healthcare appointments, mental and behavioral health services, Veteran-led support groups, food security initiatives, and critical connections to life saving resources. Many veterans credit the Center with restoring their hope and sense of belonging, and in some cases, their very lives.

This progress was made possible through a $1.2 million grant awarded in 2023 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services dedicated to improving the nation’s mental and behavioral health. Now, ongoing generosity from community partners, corporate sponsors, and individual donors keeps the doors open and services available.

“Our veterans have given us so much, and AboutFace-USA exists to give back in every way we can,” said Carol LaBranche, Executive Director. “We are focused on improving access to healthcare and raising mental health awareness, and, importantly, giving veterans hope. To sustain this work through the holidays and beyond, we are inviting mission aligned partners to join us. Your support today, changes a veteran’s tomorrow.”

As the organization looks to the future, the community is invited on November 11, 2025 to join its annual Veteran’s Day Celebration: Salute to Service, featuring a reception, keynote remarks from Georgia State Representative Todd Jones (District 25), and the live drawing of winners from the first annual Patriot Prizes Raffle. This tradition offers Georgians a meaningful way to honor veterans while ensuring that AboutFace-USA can continue delivering services that change lives.

Learn more at: https://aboutface-usa.org/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carol LaBranche

Executive Director, AboutFace-USA

188 Tri County Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

888-766-0222 | carol@aboutface-usa.org | aboutface-usa.org

News Source: AboutFace-USA