LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the HVAC industry is expected to experience major price increases in the production of new heating and cooling systems due to higher standards in SEER rating systems* taking effect in the new year. Consumers can benefit now by purchasing new HVAC systems before the close of 2022 while SEER standards remain at lower ratings, says CW Service Pros.



Image Caption: CW Service Pros.

CW Service Pros Office Manager Karen Edmonds states, “There’s a price hike coming on heating and cooling (HVAC) equipment January 2023. If your HVAC system is on the older side or you are considering replacing it soon, replacing it now could save you a lot of money.”

She also stated that both by purchasing and installing a new system before the price increase and by the savings offered – “you will benefit from higher efficiency equipment.”

PRICE INCREASES IN THE HVAC INDUSTRY

The U.S. Department of Energy uses SEER (seasonal energy efficiency ratio) ratings to evaluate heating and cooling equipment efficiency. The higher the SEER rating, the more efficient the system is. These ratings ensure all systems meet minimum standards of effectiveness and efficiency. They also help consumers compare and evaluate different systems and make good purchasing decisions.

The Department of Energy has revised its SEER guidelines for 2023 and a 20 SEER system is now considered a 19.2 SEER2 system. As of January 2023, Texas will be phasing out low SEER equipment to establish a higher efficiency standard in both new construction and existing homes. The minimum energy-efficiency standards are being raised for all cooling and heating systems. At the same time, a new SEER ratings system, called SEER2, will go into effect. The new SEER2 system uses different testing conditions and is a more accurate way to evaluate HVAC efficiency.

Due to the coming changes according to Karen Edmonds, “HVAC manufacturers are redesigning HVAC components to meet the new SEER2 requirements. As a result, prices are said to increase on new HVAC systems and components as of January 2023 as much as 30%.”

Karen continues, “Once the new regulations go into effect, any units that don’t meet the new requirements can’t be sold or installed. It is against the federal law to sell or install this equipment after the New Year.”

ADDITIONAL REASONS TO UPGRADE NOW

There is another great reason to upgrade now according to Karen, especially if your current HVAC system is older than 10 years or out of warranty. Replacing an old system won’t just save you from having to pay more upfront; over time, it’ll also save you money because new HVAC systems cost less to operate.

New HVAC models are much more energy-efficient than older ones. They use less energy and provide more heating and cooling power, even compared to models that are only 5 to 10 years old.

If you’ve been planning to upgrade or replace your current HVAC system in the near future, there are solid reasons to go ahead and get it done before the end of 2022.

For expert advice on choosing a heating and cooling system, plus professional HVAC installation, CW Service Pros can be of assistance in choosing the best unit for a home and install.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CW Service Pros is a highly reputable HVAC and Plumbing Contractor offering service since 1999 in the Dallas – Fort Worth Texas Area with over 15,000 5 Star Customer Reviews.

Learn more: https://www.cwservicepros.com/

CW Service Pros, 1890 Midway Rd Lewisville, TX 75056. Phone: 972-362-9509.

Master License #M-21377 | Contractor License #TACLA00026090E

*REFERENCE TO SEER2: https://seer2.com/about.html

News Source: CW Service Pros