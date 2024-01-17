DENVER, Colo., Jan. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that, despite challenging mortgage market conditions, the company maintained a record growth path achieved over the last few years by adding more than a dozen of the leading lenders in the U.S. to its client roster in 2023. Combined with many longtime, quality-conscious customers, this growth resulted in a 24% increase in audit volume totaling more than 7.7 million audits across hundreds of millions of dollars of real estate transactions. New logos added to the ACES portfolio include a top-five credit union, one of the largest homebuilders in the country, a large national outsourcer, the largest bank in Pennsylvania and a state housing finance authority.



Image Caption: ACES Quality Management.

From a technology perspective, one of the company’s most significant accomplishments in 2023 was the official launch of ACES PROTECT, a suite of automated regulatory compliance tests designed to reduce audit time and enhance oversight by incorporating automatic compliance testing into the overall quality control (QC) auditing environment. ACES also introduced several enhancements to its free Compliance NewsHub weekly newsletter and website, enabling users to filter the events calendar and recent news for easier navigation. The company also published nearly 460 articles and over 160 calendar items to the Compliance NewsHub, thus helping financial services QC, compliance and risk professionals stay current on the latest regulatory and investor requirements.

“2023 continued to be a challenging year for mortgage and financial services professionals; however, the downward trend in critical defect rates over the last few quarters of the year, as shown in our quarterly Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report, indicates that lenders and financial institutions are taking QC seriously,” ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “While the outlook for 2024 is more favorable, lenders and financial institutions must continue to prioritize loan quality and risk mitigation to ensure they can enjoy the spoils of a more fruitful lending environment. As always, ACES remains a steadfast partner in helping lending organizations maintain compliance and preserve the integrity of their originations and operations.”

ACES initiatives contribute to keeping tens of thousands of financial professionals informed about the latest defect trends in the industry. Additional 2023 achievements for ACES include:

President and Chief Operating Officer Phillip McCall’s selection as a HW Vanguard award winner by HousingWire magazine;

magazine; An expanded partnership program with ActiveComply;

Inclusion in HousingWire’s annual TECH100 awards program for the ninth consecutive year;

annual TECH100 awards program for the ninth consecutive year; CEO Trevor Gauthier’s selection as an “Industry Titan” by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine;

magazine; Recognition by The Denver Post in its “Top Workplaces 2023” list and

in its “Top Workplaces 2023” list and Being named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

