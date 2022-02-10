DENVER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced it has added Dr. Edward Seiler, housing economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and executive director of the MBA’s think tank Research Institute for Housing America, to its speaker line-up for the upcoming ACES ENGAGE conference, where he will share his thoughts and observations on the economic outlook heading into the second half of 2022. Seiler joins New York Times Bestselling Author Aron Ralston and mortgage quality control and risk expert Steve Spies as headlining speakers for this year’s event.



PHOTO CAPTION: Mortgage Bankers Association Economist Dr. Edward Seiler.

“Given the impact of macroeconomic events on the financial services landscape, industry risk and quality management professionals need to stay on top of the latest economic outlooks and trends to adequately adjust their strategies in the pursuit of maintaining compliance, protecting loan quality and mitigating risk,” ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “As one of the key contributors to the MBA’s forecasts and policy positions, Seiler has his fingers on the pulse of what’s next from an economic perspective, making him a natural fit to help round out our ACES ENGAGE line-up, and we eagerly await the key insights he’ll have to share with the ACES ENGAGE audience.”

Taking place at the historic Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs on May 23-25, 2022, ACES ENGAGE is designed to bring together the nation’s top financial services quality management professionals to discuss industry trends and best practices across the mortgage lending, loan servicing and consumer lending spectrums. Through a mix of general session presentations, panel discussions and breakout session tracks, attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and thought leaders, network and leave with the knowledge necessary to increase efficiencies, improve productivity and further quality at their organizations.

Register to attend ACES ENGAGE and learn more at https://www.acesquality.com/aces-engage-2022

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0210-s2p-Edward-Seiler-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Mortgage Bankers Association Economist Dr. Edward Seiler.

News Source: ACES Quality Management