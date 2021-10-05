DENVER, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that its CEO Trever Gauthier has been honored by industry trade publication HousingWire in its annual Vanguard Awards program.



PHOTO CAPTION: ACES Quality Management CEO Trevor Gauthier.

Gauthier was recognized for his efforts to exemplify ACES’ company mission: Quality people behind quality products achieving quality results. Throughout the pandemic, he helped adjust the company’s trajectory and operations to better suit the needs of both his staff and ACES users. This included implementing flexible schedules and unlimited paid time off to ensure staff could manage both the personal and professional challenges presented by the pandemic.

From a client perspective, Gauthier helped direct his team to create a new question set category within ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to house all COVID-related temporary regulatory provisions issued by state and federal agencies and the GSEs and then publish those updates through the ACES Compliance NewsHub, a free daily update of the most recent compliance news. The net effect of these shifts under Gauthier’s direction and leadership was a 50% increase in reach and 55% expanded revenue since 2019.

“My motto has always been, ‘Surround yourself with amazing people. Respect and empower them, and greatness will follow’,” Gauthier said. “No matter the circumstances or external factors at play, my No. 1 concern has always been the success of our employees and customers. Without them, I would not be in this position and, therefore, owe them my sincere gratitude and appreciation for making this possible.”

Now in its seventh year, the HousingWire Vanguard Awards seek to recognize executives that exhibit outstanding leadership while contributing to the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including origination, real estate and fintech.

“The Vanguards have become one of the highest achievements in housing and this year’s list of award recipients represent an elite group of executives who proved to be resilient and adaptable throughout the past 18 months of extraordinary circumstances in the industry,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The 2021 Vanguards have proven to be true leaders, driving their organizations towards greatness, tackling challenges head on and making major waves in the housing market.”

Visit https://www.housingwire.com/winner-profile/2021-vanguard-trevor-gauthier/ to view Gauthier’s complete Vanguard profile.

