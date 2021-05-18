DENVER, Colo., May 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced the launch of ACES CONNECT™, as well as the addition of 30 integrated vendor partners into ACES Quality Management & Control™ software as part of its spring product release.

Designed to give senior management at mortgage lenders and third-party providers on-demand access to key reporting data, ACES CONNECT provides users with the ability to self-remediate audit findings, access reporting and trending data, review audit documents and manage corrective action plans in coordination with their organization’s risk department. In addition, ACES CONNECT allows users to have access to the ACES QC reporting to provide easy to view reporting for senior management along with any designated third parties. ACES CONNECT will enhance productivity and boost collaboration in resolving defects, requesting or supplying additional documentation and answering questions and concerns with trackable communications.

“The changing market dynamics of the last year has underscored the need for secure and efficient internal communication and collaboration, especially when viewed through the lens of the ever-shifting financial regulatory and compliance landscape,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “ACES CONNECT not only provides lenders and financial institutions with a critical viewing window into exactly what’s going on in their respective businesses from a quality and compliance standpoint, but it also creates a centralized access point for quick and easy defect identification, remediation and resolution tracking to effectively mitigate risk and maintain quality.”

Along with the launch of ACES CONNECT, the company has also significantly expanded its network of integrated vendors, allowing users to order, track and receive re-verification documents and data directly within ACES core platform. With these additions, ACES now supports an additional thirty vendors across five categories: Credit, SSN, Asset, 4506-C and Field Reviews. By leveraging ACES integrations, third party orders are sent and received securely, leveraging existing ACES data, ultimately reducing the time and labor associated with each transaction. ACES has also expanded its relationship with MeridianLink to add support for instant verification of employment and income from The Work Number through MeridianLink’s network of resellers.

“Integrations have been available within ACES for several years, and over the last year in particular, we’ve put tremendous effort into expanding our integration framework to bring added efficiency to our users’ quality control audit process and eliminate the manual re-work that often introduces unnecessary errors,” Gauthier added. “By dramatically increasing the number of available vendors, we’ve provided ACES users with even more options for best-of-breed re-verification partners to help support their loan quality and risk management efforts.”

ACES’ newest upgrades were spearheaded by client requests collected during its annual client survey, the results of which drive and validate much of the company’s product roadmap.

“At ACES, we believe in being proactive, not reactive, when it comes to product development and enhancements, and our clients play a critical role in that process by providing us ‘boots on the ground’ intelligence regarding the challenges they face in maintaining loan quality and mitigating risk,” Gauthier explained. “Our annual survey and User Summit, which we’ve elected to take virtual this year, are two of the many ways in which we actively seek input from our users to ensure our technology continues to meet their needs.”

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control™ software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

* 3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

* 11 of the top 30 banks; and

* 1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ACES Quality Management