DENVER, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has announced its newest product offering, ACES Call Monitoring Audit Pack. The pre-built, configurable Call Monitoring Audit Pack enables lenders and servicers to establish an additional layer of protection quickly and seamlessly within their QC program. ACES Call Monitoring Audit Pack includes custom data fields, ACES managed questionnaires and custom reports configurable to the individual organizations’ business needs.



Image caption: ACES Quality Management.

“With the rise in higher escrow charges from insurance and property taxes, we expect banks and mortgage servicers will see an uptick in consumer calls, thus creating a clear need for a call monitoring tool as part of their overall quality control program,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “With so many guidelines to adhere to, a robust Call Monitoring program is critical to identifying where improvements are needed to protect your organization from regulatory and reputational risk.”

Call Monitoring is essential to any substantial risk management program as required by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPFA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, as well as state-specific laws. While ACES users have always been able to perform call monitoring audits by leveraging ACES’ robust customization capabilities, the new ACES Call Monitoring Audit Pack gives our customers a starting point to quickly and easily leverage the pre-built features. As part of the ACES technology ecosystem, ACES Call Monitoring Audit Pack comes pre-built with the necessary data fields, requirements, and reporting functions to make auditing seamless and will allow servicers to:

Improve service quality and enhance the customer experience;

Identify agent skill gaps as input for coaching and training needs;

Increase productivity; and

Ensure regulatory compliance to avoid high penalty fines.

“Given all the economic and environmental change in recent years, servicers have felt the brunt of it all. From COVID-19 to natural disasters, they have been on the frontlines of borrower communications. As regulators turn their attention to call monitoring to ensure consumer protection, at a minimum, servicers need to take action through QC tech to show regulators they are utilizing their resources effectively,” added Gauthier.

To learn more about ACES Call Monitoring Audit Packs or schedule a demo, visit: https://www.acesquality.com/demo.

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ACES Quality Management