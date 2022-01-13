DENVER, Colo., Jan. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced it processed more than 4.5 million audits through its ACES Quality Management & Control® software in 2021. In addition, the company also experienced a 60% surge in new clients, signing dozens of new financial institutions including a Top 15 Bank, one of the largest mortgage outsourcers in the industry, and several top independent mortgage lenders.

2021 also saw the launch of ACES CONNECT, the organization’s newest communication functionality designed to help relay critical exceptions immediately and provide secure collaboration between quality control and lines of business. Simultaneously, ACES added 30 vendors to its network, allowing users to order, track and receive re-verification documents and data directly within the ACES core platform. ACES also announced ACES ENGAGE, a two-day conference designed to bring together the nation’s top financial services quality management professionals to discuss industry trends and best practices, taking place in May 2022.

“The uncertainty and turbulence of the financial markets over the last 24 months has underscored the need to maintain quality and mitigate risk, and our tremendous growth in 2021 reflects how serious lenders and financial institutions are taking these obligations. Quality control and risk management have often been afterthoughts when it comes to innovation, but by replacing manually-driven processes and legacy systems with the automation ACES delivers, these organizations are realizing the competitive advantages of a faster, more efficient and accurate quality review process,” ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier said.

“With the expected market shift to purchases in 2022, our primary focus is to help as many lenders and financial institutions as possible shore up their internal review and risk mitigation practices to keep quality at the forefront of their operations. With ACES in their corner, these institutions can be proactive instead of reactive in addressing issues before they become widespread while also improving quality across the board, which has a positive impact internally and with their business constituencies.”

Additional ACES milestones of 2021 include:

* Adding and revising over 8000 audit questions to ACES Managed Questionnaires;

* Publishing 2067 articles and 504 calendar items to its free Compliance NewsHub;

* Reviewing and interpreting 206 Agency/GSE publications on behalf of users;

* Producing four quarterly Mortgage Industry QC Trends Reports and nine free industry webinars;

* Conducting a 2-day virtual user summit;

* Serving as speakers/moderators for eight panels across seven national industry conferences and webinars;

* Maintaining a net promoters score of 45+ since 2016; and

* Securing key industry partnerships with The Compliance Group and Winnow Solutions.

Last year ACES increased its staff by approximately 50% and was recognized for multiple industry awards. Individually, Romina Cusenza was named one of HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders, Nick Volpe was named a HousingWire Insider and Trevor Gauthier was selected by HousingWire as an HW Vanguard. Additionally, Sharon Reichhardt and Amanda Phillips were selected as Elite Women in Mortgage by Mortgage Professional America.

In addition, the ACES team continued its efforts to give back to their local communities through ACES CARES. Established in 2018, ACES CARES encourages employees to make a positive difference in the community through volunteering, outreach and financial contributions to charities, offering a dollar-for-dollar match of employee donations to U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) charitable organizations of their choice and supporting employees’ wellness and community involvement programs. Since the program’s inception, ACES Quality Management and its staff have donated a total of $30,200 to 43 organizations through ACES CARES. Most recently, ACES CARES donated $2,500 each to Sister Carmen Community Center and Community Foundation Boulder County, both local organizations in Boulder County, Colo., assisting victims of the Marshall Fire, which occurred on December 30, 2021, and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in Boulder County.

“ACES strives to make a positive impact not just for our users, but also within our local communities through ACES CARES and the industry as a whole,” Gauthier added. “On the industry side, we doubled down on curating actionable insights and information via resources such as the Compliance NewsHub and our quarterly Mortgage Industry QC Trends Report, to provide the entire industry with the most accurate and up-to-date compliance and regulatory information in a digestible way.”

