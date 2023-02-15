DENVER, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has announced its speaker lineup for the upcoming ACES ENGAGE conference, taking place at the historic Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, May 17 – 19, 2023.



ACES has carefully curated this year’s ACES ENGAGE lineup to provide attendees the opportunity to learn from industry experts and thought leaders. 2023 ACES ENGAGE Speakers to include: the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President Michael Fratantoni, Ballard Spahr Partner and Mortgage Banking Group Practice Leader Richard J. Andreano, Jr., Fannie Mae’s Senior Director in Single Family Risk Loan Quality Candace Kubida and keynote speaker Jeff Evans, an adventurer and expedition leader.

“Last year’s ACES ENGAGE event was a huge success, and we strive to make each year even better. We are confident this speaker lineup will help attendees expand both personally and professionally,” ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “With fraud up nearly 20% and the cost of corrections rising, lenders need to shore up their defenses. ACES ENGAGE will leave attendees with a deeper understanding of proactive quality assurance and compliance and strategies to protect loan quality and mitigate risk.”

ACES ENGAGE will offer a mix of general session presentations, panel discussions and social activities. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and thought leaders, network and leave with the knowledge necessary to increase efficiencies, improve productivity and further quality at their organizations.

Register to attend ACES ENGAGE and learn more at https://www.acesquality.com/aces-engage-2023

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment.

For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

