DENVER, Colo., July 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced that industry trade publication HousingWire has selected Vice President of Marketing Romina Cusenza as one of the first recipients of its Marketing Leaders award.

“The housing sector is driven by sales and marketing agility and execution. The successful market-share leaders consistently demonstrate a commitment to marketing strategy, superior communication and a passion for the technology that builds relationships and closes transactions,” said HW Media CEO Clayton Collins. “The Marketing Leaders award recognizes the CMOs and marketing executives who drive outsized business outcomes, transform brands and make everyone around them better.”

In its inaugural year, HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award celebrates influential marketers that have a track record of transforming brands and driving business results within their industries. Over the past year, Cusenza pivoted ACES’ 2020 marketing strategy in the face of COVID-19 while simultaneously managing a massive company rebranding effort and maintained ACES’ contributions to industry education through the Compliance NewsHub and Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report and launched ACES QC Now web series.

“Romina’s energy is contagious. From the positive attitude she brings daily to the reputation of excellence she’s created for ACES, she is a role model to many within our organization and the industry at large,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “We are extremely proud of her achievements and are thrilled to see her recognized for her marketing acumen and tremendous efforts on behalf of ACES in the midst of an extremely challenging year.”

“It is an honor to be counted amongst the marketing leaders in the housing and mortgage industry, so I’d like to extend my thanks to the HousingWire team for this recognition,” Cusenza said. “None of these achievements would be possible without my incredible ACES team. Together, we’ve been able to tackle the countless unexpected circumstances of the last year and still yield positive results for the company.”

The full list of 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/presenting-housingwires-2021-marketing-leaders.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control™ software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

