LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif., March 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Singer, Songwriter and Actress Miss Cortney Page, 57, has an album called “The Voice of Marilyn” and has 19 songs on iTunes. Cortney Page is the voice of Marilyn Monroe in the 1993 cult classic “Calendar Girl,” starring Jason Priestley (trailer: https://youtu.be/oUJS43bp8ms).

Miss Page recorded “The Voice of Marilyn” album in Lake Arrowhead, California in 2012-2013. The trap songs are stories about being the Marilyn Monroe goddess. “High Society” has musical copyright issues with another artist, according to YouTube. “Hallow Follow” was inspired by bass player, Jerry Montano. “Happy Hearts 2” was inspired by Bill Gates. “Rumors” inspired by Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

Cortney Page started the Look Alike trend on Hollywood Blvd in 1992. (VIDEO: “Kurt and Cortney talk about Hollywood Blvd Celebrity Look Alike Tradition” – https://youtu.be/ZEktfDGcAJA )

