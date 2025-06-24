OAKLAND, Calif., June 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Adax Inc. announces a new control and communications protocol for drones and UAV’s that greatly enhances drone survival in hostile environments where they are being shot down because of excessive radio communications.



Image caption: (Figure 1): Here is what it looks like when you are under attack. Many nodes and drones are lost. The mission is still completed with robust and timely packet delivery because of MAVCP’s multiple paths through the mesh and rapid error recovery. The mission is a success.

Adax MAVCP (Multipath Aerial Vehicle Control Protocol) is designed for drone survival in hostile environments producing greater likelihood of mission success. MAVCP is industry-changing, real-time, error-correcting middleware layer advance for drone control and survival in mesh networks. The loss of drones in hostile environments is an urgent problem for drone users. One source of losses is excessive transmissions by drones, especially those operating with a mesh network. Loss of mesh nodes can disrupt drone communication, especially if multiple mesh nodes are being jammed or lost affecting the mesh network’s ability to self-heal. The radio signals from the drones and mesh nodes are readily detected by adversaries and are used to track and destroy or jam the drone and the mesh network nodes.

“Drones are being shot down because they chatter too much. During engagements, their mesh nodes are being jammed or destroyed and leads to them overrunning their targets. Our new middleware solution solves both of these problems,” stated Cooper Kirby, Senior Engineer at Adax.

MAVCP is a superior transport layer upgrade (middleware) that can be easily integrated with existing applications for drone control. With Adax MAVCP, a drone survives jamming of multiple mesh nodes or destructive node losses while maintaining real-time communication performance. The amount of radio traffic is minimized for enhanced stealth, yet MAVCP still achieves best in class, fastest recovery of lost or dropped packets even in hostile environments. Using built-in stealth modes, it lowers the exposure of drones to counter-attack significantly. It provides more robust real-time communication with devices in motion such as drones or vehicles. It works well for delivering packets to distant corners of the network subject to drops and slow delivery. MAVCP helps to finish critical missions successfully.

Adax MAVCP with new AI enhancements provides these features and more, such as durable anti-hijacking, message authentication, and data encryption. It provides a robust self-healing and secure solution for greater reliability and timely data delivery. This is the first time such advanced and self-healing AI features are available with a rigorous and well-defined protocol. It is ideal for noisy, distant, or unreliable network environments such as radio links or noisy networks. With its rapid detection of packet loss and re-sending of lost packets and its multiple independent data paths, it is superior to other IP network solutions when reliability, resilience from attack, and security count. Your mission can still be completed in spite of significant losses of mesh nodes and payload carrying drones.

Adax MAVCP can be easily integrated with existing vendor’s applications for drone control. It is a thin middleware layer that fits in above IP or UDP, so no application re-writing is required. Adax provides support for integrating Adax drone-saving real-time solutions into customer’s products.

The MAVCP Fact-sheet can be found at:

https://www.adax.com/products/signaling-platform/mavcp-multipath-aerial-vehicle-control-protocol/

For further information, please contact Claudia Forester with Adax at(510) 548-7047 ext.188 or email: sales@adax.com.

About Adax Inc:

For over 40 years Adax has been a developer of high-performance software and hardware for real-time and highly reliable communications for the telecommunications industry and other strategic industries with a need for highly resilient communication protocols. https://www.adax.com/.

WEB IMAGE:

https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/25-0624-s2p-adax-mavcp-800×600.jpg

