CASPER, Wyo., April 23, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Talecast Inc., the developer of the AI-powered video editing platform Addsubtitle, today announced the launch of a major new product version designed to make translating, captioning, and dubbing videos faster and more precise than ever. With a streamlined workflow and a host of new features, Addsubtitle empowers content creators to localize videos at scale—all in a web-based platform.



Addsubtitle’s latest release introduces a reimagined suite of tools built to meet the evolving needs of global content teams, educators, marketers, and multilingual creators. Users can now effortlessly generate subtitles, translate captions into over 100 languages, and create natural-sounding voiceovers—all in one seamless, browser-based workflow.

“Our mission has always been to simplify global storytelling,” said Jeff, CEO of Talecast. “With this update, Addsubtitle becomes more than just a subtitling tool – it’s a comprehensive localization solution that lets users go from raw video to finished, polished content in one seamless flow.”

Addsubtitle’s New Features Include:

Auto Subtitle Generator: Instantly generate accurate subtitles with perfect timing and formatting, with real-time editing and fully customizable styles. Multilingual Video Translation: Translate subtitles and video voices into 100+ languages while preserving tone and context. Voice Translation & Cloning: Add lifelike voiceovers, or even clone your own voice, all while retaining original background audio. Lip-Sync Video Rewrite: Transform video narration just like editing a script. AI ensures every dubbed word aligns precisely with lip movements and facial expressions.

Addsubtitle runs entirely in the browser, eliminating the need for bulky software downloads or complicated editing timelines. Users can upload a video file to start editing right away. The platform offers free trials and flexible pricing plans to suit creators of all kinds.

About Talecast:

Talecast is a technology company focused on simplifying global communication through video. Its flagship product, Addsubtitle, uses the latest technology in AI, speech synthesis, and translation to help individuals and teams bring their stories to life in any language.

