TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Homeowners searching for an ADU builder in Tampa or St. Petersburg have a new reason to act and a full-service option in Craftline Remodeling, a licensed Florida design-build contractor (CBC1269114) that handles accessory dwelling units and garage conversions entirely in-house.



Image caption: A detached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) built by Craftline Remodeling.

Under Florida Senate Bill 184, which amended Florida Statute 163.31771 effective July 1, 2025, local governments are now required to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on single-family residential lots, with additional legislation (SB 48) under consideration in the 2026 session. The change has made backyard cottages, attached suites, and garage conversions attainable for thousands of Tampa Bay homeowners.

WHAT SETS CRAFTLINE APART FOR ADU PROJECTS:

In-house architect, engineer, and designer. Craftline keeps design, architecture, and engineering on one team — no subcontracted handoffs so the permit-ready drawings reflect a buildable, code-compliant, compatible design.

Craftline keeps design, architecture, and engineering on one team — no subcontracted handoffs so the permit-ready drawings reflect a buildable, code-compliant, compatible design. One accountable team, concept to certificate of occupancy. Design, material sourcing, permitting, and construction are managed under one roof.

Design, material sourcing, permitting, and construction are managed under one roof. Transparent, fixed-price proposals. Homeowners receive a clear, detailed project proposal with no hidden costs. On-schedule delivery. Projects are managed to clear timelines.

Homeowners receive a clear, detailed project proposal with no hidden costs. Projects are managed to clear timelines. Local permitting expertise. Craftline handles zoning review, setbacks, lot-eligibility verification, and utility connections for St. Petersburg, the City of Tampa, and Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties including St. Petersburg’s architectural-compatibility standard.

Craftline handles zoning review, setbacks, lot-eligibility verification, and utility connections for St. Petersburg, the City of Tampa, and Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties including St. Petersburg’s architectural-compatibility standard. Licensed and proven. A fully licensed and insured Florida certified building contractor (CBC1269114) with 100 plus verified five-star Google reviews and membership in NKBA, NARI Tampa Bay, NAHB, and TBBA.

WHY THE IN-HOUSE MODEL MATTERS NOW

St. Petersburg runs one of the region’s most ADU-friendly programs the majority of single-family lots qualify, with ADUs generally allowed up to about 800 square feet but requires each ADU to be architecturally compatible with the main home. The City of Tampa allows ADUs up to roughly 950 square feet in eligible zones, and Hillsborough County permits them under the state framework. Meeting those standards is far more reliable when architecture, engineering, and construction sit on the same team than when a homeowner coordinates separate vendors.

“An ADU comes down to whether the design that gets drawn is the design that actually gets approved and built,” said the team at Craftline Remodeling. “Because our architect, engineer, and designer work in-house alongside our permitting and construction teams, we give homeowners a fixed-price proposal, a clear timeline, and one team accountable from the first concept to the final inspection.”

Craftline builds detached ADUs, attached suites, and garage conversions across St. Petersburg, Seminole, Seminole Heights, South Tampa, Carrollwood, Clearwater, and Wesley Chapel. Homeowners can verify their parcel’s eligibility with their city or county and request a complimentary ADU design consultation at https://craftlineremodeling.com/adu-builder-tampa-bay/.

ABOUT CRAFTLINE REMODELING

Craftline Remodeling is a design-build remodeling contractor serving the Tampa Bay region, specializing in kitchen, bathroom, whole-home, and ADU/garage-conversion projects. Licensed as a Florida certified building contractor (CBC1269114), the company brings design, architecture, engineering, material sourcing, permitting, and construction in-house for homeowners across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties, with locations in South Tampa (306 E Tyler St) and St. Petersburg (5741 9th Ave N, Suite 101). Learn more at https://craftlineremodeling.com/adu-builder-tampa-bay/.

News Source: CraftLine Remodeling