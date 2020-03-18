FREEHOLD, N.J., March 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Physical Therapy (PT) of Freehold, a division of the renowned Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute, announced today that it is now a TIER 1 in-network provider with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ). Advanced PT of Freehold is participating in all Horizon BCBSNJ medical plans including OMNIA℠ Health plans. Horizon BCBSNJ members with OMNIA℠ Health plans have lower co-pays and lower deductibles when they choose an OMNIA℠ TIER 1 provider for their health care services.



“We are excited to offer Horizon plan participants access to our state-of-the-art physical therapy facility,” says Peter Sanzio, PT, Clinical Director of Advanced PT of Freehold. “We look forward to working with Horizon to provide our patients and communities with greater access to high-quality physical and hand therapy. Furthermore, in the state of New Jersey, you don’t need a physician’s referral to see a Physical Therapist-we can start treating you right away and help you get rid of your pain immediately.”

Advanced PT of Freehold has established itself as a community leader in providing the highest quality physical therapy to its patients. Its therapists provide the latest advanced treatments for conditions and diseases of the musculoskeletal system. These treatments include KinesioTape, Graston Technique, Cold Laser, E-PAT and advanced strength training, all offered in the practice’s beautiful 5,000-square-foot office.

The therapists provide individualized treatment plans for each patient and work in close collaboration with the physicians of Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute.

The practice has 10 therapists, including two certified hand therapists. Its therapists combine their extensive experience with a dedication to staying abreast of the latest in treatment techniques. Each therapist is committed to delivering the most positive outcomes and experiences with their patients.

Advanced Physical Therapy of Freehold is the premier physical therapy center that helps patients throughout New Jersey return to their normal activities as soon as possible. Remember, you do not need a physician referral to see a PT in New Jersey.

More information about Advanced Physcial Therapy of Freehold can be found at https://freeholdpt.com/.

