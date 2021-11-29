LONDON, U.K., Nov. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A leading international private jet rental company, AeroJet Me, and travel booking platform Travala.com, signed a partnership agreement on April 9 this year, consolidating an already exclusive and unique service – offering to customers travelling for business or for pleasure. This will be welcome news for those wishing to pack their bags in times when demand for travel is slowly but surely picking up.



The new partnership will allow AeroJet Me to continue developing its growing network of business partners while Travala.com will now be able to add a luxury jet rental booking to its already attractive palette of services.

“We are excited to be partnering with Travela.com in line with our common objective of satisfying our high-end clients’ needs,” says Irina Duisimbekova, co-founder & CEO of AeroJet Me.

Private jet travel versus commercial aviation

Private jet aviation booking platforms like AeroJet Me, are today re-inventing the luxury travel industry. Despite recent vaccine rollouts the regular commercial airline industry, hit hard by the pandemic, is still struggling to pick up. Luxury jet rental businesses, thanks to their VIP Client service teams available around the clock 24/7, is becoming the most viable option for time-pressed clients seeking hassle-free and tailor-made travel solutions.

Time, being life’s most precious commodity, is something that is prized, with customers spared from needlessly waiting at busy airports’ ticket or security counters. Clients are offered total flexibility- able to choose from tens of thousands of different destinations in addition to selecting from an extensive aircraft fleet spanning cargo charters, light-midsize business jets to helicopters.

Promising future for a luxury jet niche segment

Recent studies show a clear spike in the number of inquiries by potential clients wishing to travel by private jets. On average in 2020, compared to the previous year, the increase has been over 40 %. The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly contributed to the growing number of passengers turning their backs on conventional first-class travel on commercial airlines which have seen flight schedules severely disrupted, with clients instead opting for 4-6 seat private jets to get them safely to their desired destinations.

Another interesting development that is giving the luxury jet travel niche sector a fresh impetus, is the declining demand for private jet ownership by ultra-high net worth individuals and businesses alike. Attitudes are changing, with clients putting their faith in private jet broker companies like AeroJet Me, who have the know-how of how best to cater for the most demanding of client needs. Time will tell if working from remote and secluded luxury destinations will be a trend that will perpetuate. However, one thing is sure – private jet travel is only just taking off towards new horizons.

