ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Affinity Healthcare, the employed physician group of Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, IL is pleased to announce the addition of two Internal Medicine physicians to its 1051 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL office.

Dr. Susan D. Elbaum received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1993 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and her Doctor of Medicine from Rush Medical College in Chicago in 1998. She completed her Internal medicine Residency in 2001 at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago. From 2001 until 2004, she was Assistant Professor of Medicine at Loyola University School of Medicine and Attending Physician, General Internal Medicine at Hines VA Hospital, Hines, IL.

Dr. Elbaum has been in private practice since 2005. Her special interests include Women’s Health, Preventative Medicine, and Bariatric Medicine.

Dr. Noreen K. Galanter graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign and completed medical school at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1990. She completed her internship and residency at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center. Dr. Galanter has been in clinical practice since 1993. She practices General Internal Medicine with particular interests in preventative health, diabetes and women’s health issues.

To make an appointment with Dr. Elbaum or Dr. Galanter, please call: 847-342-8220.

About Affinity Healthcare:

The employed physician group of Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, IL, Affinity Healthcare offers Internal Medicine, Family Practice, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Diagnostic Imaging, Physical Therapy, Podiatry, and Travel Medicine service by appointment at its northwest suburban Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove offices. Affinity Immediate Care Centers offer visits to established practice patients and the public. For more information on all of the healthcare specialties and services offered by Affinity Healthcare, visit: www.affinitydocs.com.

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/10-1103-affinityh1_72dpi.jpg

