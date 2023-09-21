BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, today announced that Minnesota-based Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) has selected its pre-approval letter generation tool QuickQual to provide borrowers with a white-labeled, digitally-driven entry point into their homebuying experience.



Image Caption: LenderLogix.

“Each member engaging in the mortgage process is different, and we thought our technology should reflect that experience,” said Tara Rutz, Mortgage Servicing and Origination Manager, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union. “QuickQual enables us to deliver a highly engaging experience for our members, including generating pre-approval letters quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the interactive tool will allow members to preview real-time costs (down payment, monthly payments, cash to close, etc…) of purchasing their next home and adjust accordingly to the properties they are viewing within the parameters set forth in the pre-approval.”

With QuickQual, loan officers set parameters within the system based on the borrower’s maximum pre-approved loan amount. From there, borrowers and their real estate agents can generate pre-approval letters on demand and run payment scenarios based on those parameters, thus providing borrowers with a deeper understanding of their capacity to purchase on a house-by-house basis.

“Affinity Plus is a perfect example of the difference thoughtful tech investment can make in helping credit unions compete effectively in today’s market,” said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien. “This is exactly what we intended when designing our suite of products – to improve lenders’ operations by addressing the gaps in their existing tech stack and provide a stellar user experience for their customers.”

About LenderLogix:

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money.

