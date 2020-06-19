WASHINGTON, D.C., June 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Entrepreneur Raquel Riley Thomas and her 14-year-old daughter Maria Raquel Thomas have both started cosmetic lines to bring solutions to problems women and girls have. Raquel, an Army Veteran and former Pageant Queen, is the founder of Raquel Riley Thomas Beauty.



Raquel’s brand focuses on the challenge of time. Many women do not have a lot of time to do make up. She has invented a concept called 3GL: Glamorous lips, glamorous Lashes, and Glamorous lids (eyeshadow). During this new normal, she has come up with products that help women still look glamorous well shortening the amount of time to get ready.

Her daughter, Maria Raquel Thomas is the founder of Maria Raquel Thomas Beauty. Maria’s brand focuses on the challenge of brittle and chapped lips. For years she had this challenge, herself, so the future scientist invented an exfoliant to solve the problem. She also invented lip glosses to coincide with the exfoliant to give young girls more confidence. The lip glosses have names such as: unique, determination, beautiful etc.

