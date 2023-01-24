NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., a global leader in warranty solutions and post-sale customer experience technology, will be joining an awesome list of exhibitors at the 2023 National Hardware Show, January 30 – February 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Come meet our team during the show at Booth SL4279!



Image Caption: After, Inc – QuickSuite®.

NHS is the place to reconnect with colleagues and peers from all over the world at the one event that unites the industry. Home centers, independent retailers, online retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and everyone in between attend NHS to discover the newest products, innovations and trends that are shaping the future of the home improvement and DIY industry.

“We are really excited about exhibiting for the first time at NHS and showcasing our solutions for retailers and manufacturers,” says Dawn Taylor, CRO at After, Inc. “Our warranty analytics and warranty marketing capabilities are relied on by some of the biggest brands in the world. The reimagined National Hardware Show is also a great place to introduce our award – winning QuickSuite platforms to this industry. Designed to work together at each stage of the post-sale lifecycle and enable clients to build meaningful relationships with their customers, the five platforms include: QuickReg (registration), QuickCover (product protection), QuickInsight (customer data enrichment and analytics), QuickClaim (product return, replacement and repair management),and QuickRenew (renewals and consumable subscriptions).”

To learn more visit https://www.afterinc.com/ or contact: Dawn Taylor dtaylor@afterinc.com 813.998.6885

ABOUT AFTER, INC.

After, Inc. (afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the Warranty Services industry. Since 2005, After, Inc. has been partnering with some of the world’s top brands to help transform their warranty and post-sale customer experiences. In 2022, After acquired Accentf(x), adding vertically integrated capabilities to our post-sale marketing solutions.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a financial services distribution company with a focus on data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-1013s2p-after-inc-300dpi.jpg

TRADEMARKS:

QuickSuite®, QuickReg®, QuickCover®, QuickInsight®, QuickClaim® and QuickRenew® are registered trademarks and/or service marks of After, Inc.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Allie Egerer

Sales and Marketing Manager

aegerer@afterinc.com

502-373-3085

News Source: After Inc.