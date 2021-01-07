BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agent Review (https://agentreview.net/) which serves insurance agents and those needing insurance, announces the creation of the Technology Awareness series. These informational alerts can make agents significantly more valuable to their clients, according to Bryan Foos, Agent Review’s Operations Manager.

“We started Agent Review to bring to insurance the review model made popular by Yelp and Angie’s List,” says Foos. “Now, by adding the Technology Awareness series, we’re going beyond the value of vetted professional connection to the value of verified technology-based advice.”

The enhancement to Agent Review brought by the Technology Awareness series is to “support the introduction of the rapidly maturing operations and opportunities into insurance services in this time of technological change,” Foos continues. “Our aim was to position the agent for ever-increasing strength by supporting their education on the latest innovations available to their clients.”

Kicking off the awareness series is information about Leonardo247 (https://leonardo247.com), a SaaS-based software for multi-family real estate operations. The platform streamlines communication and helps property management utilize best practices. It makes sure that assets are optimally insured at the best possible premium rate. This can make a significant cost and benefit difference to insured individuals and organizations.

“Insurers look closely at risk-management practices before extending favorable rates,” says Daniel Cunningham, Leonard247 CEO. “Our platform helps property managers impact their bottom line, but it is also a tool to address prospective carrier concerns and risk appetites. By polling insurance company risk managers and underwriters, Leonardo247 identifies important issues. Using this feedback, the platform has been refined to build the risk management database.”

Agent Review has identified several cutting-edge technology tools, like Leonardo247, that could support an Agent Review agent’s client base. The technology series will be free to Agent Review subscribers and will be offered multiple times per year with various enhancement products. Agents can register for an online introduction at https://gkgx2eue.sibpages.com.

Upon finishing the education, they will receive a Technology Awareness badge on their profile.

About Agent Review:

https://agentreview.net

1-833-5-AGENTS

About Leonardo247:

https://leonardo247.com

1-877-995-3662 X 500

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0107s2p-ARtechbadge-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Agent Review Technology Awareness Profile Badge.

News Source: Agent Review