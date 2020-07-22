ADDISON, Texas, July 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AgroCulture Inc. aims to bring communities together to fight off every obstacle causing food security. With an effective platform where small farmers and home growers can connect, AgroCulture Inc. aims to promote financial and physical well-being of various communities.



It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the journey of small business owners is somewhat rocky instead of plain sailing, especially for farmers. Farmers working on a small scale lack enough resources to reach out to a wider audience and get more opportunities. The platform provided by AgroCulture Inc. will act as a bridge between the audiences and the producers to become more accessible to more people.

Not only is AgroCulture Inc. beneficial for farmers and home growers, but also to the general public that wants fresh produce of vegetables and fruits. It is also likely to benefit those residing in areas with high ratio of food insecurity. The products will be moderately priced so a high number of individuals and families can benefit from it.

It will also have a very positive impact on those living in college dorms. If you have been living in dorms, then you must understand the struggle of finding rich and fresh fruits and vegetables at prices you can afford.

Furthermore, the easy access to fresh produce is necessary to keep the world healthy and happy as no amount of wealth equals to good health. At AgroCulture, we focus on safe and healthy practices to meet our requirements. Use of unwanted chemicals and sprays is highly discouraged to keep the quality premium.

In a world where malnutrition is taking a toll on emotional and physical health of people, AgroCulture comes as a rescue. With the right steps taken, we can surely make this world a better place for all.

Farmers and home growers seem to be very hopeful that AgroCulture Inc. will put an end to their struggles. No doubt, it has been among the most struggling communities. We truly believe that the community that provides us with food after months of harvesting, must be given their due rights. We make sure that their efforts and hard work don’t go unnoticed and they get the opportunities they truly deserve.

Let’s hope the entire process shows favorable results and the farmer community successfully gets on the road to success. It’s about time we recognize their efforts and end hunger and poverty one step at a time.

“Food is hope, hope is farming the way into a world where we will not have a single hungry person,” says Amina Hora, Founder AgroCulture Inc.

About AgroCulture Inc.

