AMESBURY, Mass., Aug. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC today announced the release of an AI-powered Instant Demolition Budget Calculator. The free online tool provides fast, rough cost estimates for commercial and residential demolition projects, helping contractors, property owners, and developers plan more efficiently.



Image caption: Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC logo.

The calculator uses artificial intelligence to generate a budget based on pictures, project size, structure type, and other basic inputs. While the tool does not replace a formal estimate, it offers valuable insight into project costs at the planning stage, saving time and reducing guesswork.

“We built this tool because clients often ask us for quick ballpark numbers,” said Robert Sullivan, owner of Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC. “With this calculator, they don’t have to wait for a call back—they can explore costs right away, then follow up for a formal quote.”

The Instant Demolition Budget Calculator is accessible now at: https://www.apexabatement.com/instant-demolition-budget-calculator

The tool is designed for ease of use on desktop and mobile devices, and no login or personal information is required to get started.

About Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC:

Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC serves Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and surrounding states with services including full building demolition, asbestos abatement, mold remediation, and emergency response. With a flawless safety record and a commitment to innovation, Apex continues to raise the bar for demolition contractors in New England.

Website: https://www.apexabatement.com/

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0804-s2p-Apex-Abatement-Logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC