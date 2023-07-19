NEW YORK, N.Y., July 19, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AimerLab, a leading software company specializing in iOS solutions, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of AimerLab FixMate v2.2.0. With this version, users can effortlessly resolve iOS device issues and regain control over their devices like never before.



Image Caption: AimerLab FixMate v2.2.0 Released.

“AimerLab FixMate v2.2.0 is AimerLab’s first major revision and upgrade in 2023. We have optimized the interface and the iOS system repair feature, which will bring better user experience,” said AimerLab’s CEO, while introducing FixMate v2.2.0.

What are the new updates?

1 – FixMate v2.2.0 offers enhanced iOS system repair functionality. Users can address a wider range of system-related issues, including mode stuck, screen stuck, app crashes, update errors, and other iOS anomalies. FixMate empowers users to restore their device’s performance to its optimal state, ensuring a smooth and trouble-free user experience.

2 – Enter/exit recovery mode is another area where AimerLab FixMate excels. With this free feature users can easily get into recovery mode to perform necessary troubleshooting steps or get out of recovery mode and get your device back to normal functioning.

3 – AimerLab FixMate v2.2.0 is designed to be compatible with the latest iOS devices and versions, including the iPhone 14 and iOS 16. And it’s available for download on today.

Price and Availability:

It costs $19.95 per month for up to 5 devices. You can also choose the economical version, which costs $44.95 for a year or $74.95 for a lifetime.

About AimerLab:

AimerLab Inc. is a newly-formed software company specializing in developing and providing a wide range of solutions for iOS and Android devices. With a strong focus on system repair, device management and security, AimerLab is trying to become the most powerful and trustworthy software developer for users.

