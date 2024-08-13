PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Soor Sanghvi, a junior at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, was inspired to start his environmental organization, Revogue LLC, after learning about the significant environmental impact of the fashion industry. Discovering the profound benefits of sustainability, Soor realized that creating a more sustainable fashion industry, while challenging, is attainable.



Image caption: Revogue LLC.

“Right now we are headed in a terrible direction with the new trend of fast fashion taking over, people are wearing clothes once or twice, and then throwing them away,” Soor explains. “As long as each one of use makes an effort, no matter how small or big, we are bound to create a difference.”

Now as a new endeavor to further promote sustainability, Soor is organizing, what he hopes will be, the largest simultaneous clothes swap.

Can a 16-year-old change the way we think about fashion? Soor Sanghvi believes so, and he’s on a mission to prove it. This fall, Soor will be organizing a nationwide clothing swap that spans 15 states and 3 countries, aiming to promote sustainable fashion and reduce textile waste on a massive scale.

The swap will be held on September 28, 2024. Participants are encouraged to bring their unwanted clothes and pick up anything which they find interest in. This not only fosters a sense of community and shared purpose, but also shows how sustainability is possible if we all make a shared effort. More details about the swap can be found on the page of the teen’s organization Revogue.org.

Preparation for the event has been extensive. Soor has mobilized a network of volunteers, secured venues, and will be partnering with local organizations to ensure the swap runs smoothly. “The support has been incredible,” Soor says. “People are excited to be part of something that can have such a positive impact.”

Soor is hoping that this clothes swap will lead people to his app called Revogue, which is based around the idea of clothes swapping, allowing people to browse and receive other peoples clothes that they do not need anymore for free. This way people can reuse clothes instead of buying into the trend of fast fashion. He hopes to organize more clothes swaps like this one, claiming that there is a possibility of this becoming an annual event.

As the event date approaches, the excitement continues to build. Soor’s initiative is a testament to the power of youth and the potential for small actions to lead to big changes.

To join the movement or learn more about the upcoming clothing swap, visit https://revogue.org/global-clothes-swap/

Soor adds, “Together, we can all put in effort to make ourselves more sustainable, and in turn, making the world more sustainable.”

