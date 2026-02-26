GREEN, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — James Nisly, CPP, of Genevieve Nisly Photography has earned the Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) designation from Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Nisly earned this prestigious credential after completing an intensive program that measures artistic and technical competence. Currently, PPA recognizes fewer than 2,500 photographers nationwide with this designation, placing Nisly in the top tier of imaging professionals.



Image caption: James Nisly, CPP, owner of Genevieve Nisly Photography in Green, Ohio, has recently earned the Certified Professional Photographer designation from Professional Photographers of America (PPA).

“In an era where everyone has a camera, I wanted to prove that there is a measurable difference in professional expertise,” says Nisly. “The CPP designation is held by fewer than 2,500 photographers nationwide, and bringing that level of vetted, technical mastery back to the Akron community is incredibly important to me. It’s about raising the bar for what our clients can expect from a professional studio.”

Professional Photographers of America (PPA.com) is the leading body for certifying imaging professionals. To earn the CPP, candidates must pass a comprehensive written examination, complete a technical image evaluation, and adhere to a strict code of professional conduct. Certification must be renewed periodically, ensuring that CPPs maintain the highest standards of professionalism.

Genevieve Nisly Photography is a premier professional photography studio based in Green, Ohio, serving the Akron community and the broader Northeast Ohio region. The studio is built on a foundation of artistic and technical excellence, a commitment recently reinforced by James Nisly’s designation as a Certified Professional Photographer (CPP). By combining years of studio experience with nationally vetted standards, the studio ensures that every image captured is a reflection of professional mastery and technical precision.

The studio specializes in high-quality professional headshots and portraiture designed to help individuals and businesses elevate their professional brand. Operating from their Larabee Circle location, Genevieve Nisly Photography adheres to a strict code of professional conduct and maintains a focus on delivering a premium, consistent client experience. For more information regarding services, portfolios, or to schedule a session, visit their official website at https://www.genevievenisly.com/headshots.

News Source: Genevieve Nisly Photography