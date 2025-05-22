DECATUR, Ga., May 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alair Homes Decatur is proud to announce that it has received three prestigious honors as a 2025 National Remodeler of the Year (RotY) from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). These national awards follow the team’s recognition as a Southeast Regional RotY winner across five categories and seven Atlanta Chapter wins.



The national awards were announced on April 9, 2025, during NARI’s Evening of Excellence program at its Annual Conference in Austin, Texas.

“Being recognized as a 2025 Regional RotY award winner was confirmation of our team’s ability to leverage relationships, partnerships, and dedication in order to deliver 110% for our clients,” said Heather Shuster, Partner and Owner of Alair Decatur. “To also be recognized nationally by our respected NARI peers emphasizes the special nature of what our Alair team and partners are doing for clients here in Greater Atlanta.”

Award Categories:

Residential Historical Renovation / Restoration Under $250,000

Residential Landscape Design / Outdoor Living Under $100,000

Residential Addition Under $250,000

All three award-winning projects were centered around the renovation of a 1930s home with great potential but limited space. The homeowners sought a solution that balanced preservation of the past with the desired elements of modern living. With architectural design from Nualla Residential Design, interiors by Gordon Dunning Interior Design Studio, and more than two decades of historic home expertise, Alair Decatur seamlessly expanded the home with thoughtfully integrated indoor and outdoor living areas, all while preserving its classic charm.

About Alair Homes Decatur:

Alair Homes Decatur is committed to turning living spaces into dream spaces. From historic renovations and custom additions to outdoor transformations and full-home redesigns, Alair Decatur specializes in client-first home remodeling. As a 2025 NARI National Remodeler of the Year, the team continues to set a standard for craftsmanship, collaboration, and community-driven design. Learn more: https://www.alairhomes.com/decatur/.

