NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Paul Alexander Sangillo announces the debut of his first novel, “Golden Prison” (ISBN: 978-1941015469). This novel is the first of its kind, offering a never-before-seen look into the hi-stakes, impossibly stressful world of law students and young lawyers.

Once you pick up this startling book, get comfortable, because you will not put it down. This novel is a gripping, astonishing, and addictive, and features strong characters that you will root for along the way.

Paul Sangillo wrote “The Golden Prison” to de-stress as a high-powered attorney, and reached into some of his own past experiences with true-life cases and colorful characters. The heart of his novel grew from the very real struggle of all law students and new lawyers, who face hundreds of hours of work weekly and relentless, impossible deadlines.

For the first time, an attorney has shared the often grim reality and deep pain law students and young attorneys face as they must work all night, every night, with many turning to drugs.

But Sangillo also brilliantly reinvents one of the most classic themes in literature along the way, in the character of an ethical, poor student who finds himself emerging from the bleak realties of a poor student to the gold-encrusted, jaded world of a giant corporation.

“The Golden Prison” is a fast-paced, unpredictable journey that takes a rags-to-riches story through its nightmare journey. Drugs, murder, and exquisite love scenes in a romance that may change everything, blend with the young attorney Jeff Rhode’s code of honor, as he faces extremely dangerous situations at his new firm.

“The Golden Prison” serves as a warning to ambitious students entering the work force to be wary of the slippery slope of doing “just one more” unethical thing to get ahead or survive in the cut throat world of business.

Jeff Rhode will keep you at the edge of your seat, as he faces the riches that imprison him while trying to remain compassionate and follow the law.

“The Golden Prison” is a riveting story of one young lawyer who battles to remain honorable – and alive – in the midst of a corrupt, multi-billion-dollar company that may be guilty of murder.

The next time you sit across from your attorney, you will never look at him or her the same.

“Law school is like running on a treadmill set at an incline of 15 at the highest speed you can imagine,” said author Paul Sangillo. “Most of us were exhausted and stressed out, but turned to coffee or just suffered through the long hours. But many law students turned to drugs, and sadly, that habit continued when they join these heavy-hitter business, who literally have you work overnight. Simultaneously, once a new attorney joins a firm, there is seismic shift that happens, between the balance of the rule of law and reality of how big business really operates.”

About Paul Sangillo

Attorney and author Paul Sangillo has been practicing law since 1997, specializing in corporate, real-estate and transactions. Paul Sangillo wrote this book because of the fascinating characters and stories he encountered as a young attorney.

