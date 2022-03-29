PITTSBURGH, Pa., March 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Allegent Community Federal Credit Union (Allegent) has hired Theresa Kisha, an expert in digital marketing, social media, email communication and website development/optimization, to manage and increase the credit union’s social media presence, while also enhancing its digital presence, search engine optimization and strategic marketing efforts.



PHOTO CAPTION: Theresa Kisha, an expert in digital marketing, social media, email communication and website development/optimization.

Kisha works alongside Mark Bruno, Vice President of Operations and Technology, to expand the Allegent brand and increase brand recognition. She has been a supporter of Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation, and the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. Allegent has five branches in the Pittsburgh area – Downtown, South Side, Penn Hills, Wexford, and Cranberry Township.

About Allegent Community Federal Credit Union:

Allegent Community Federal Credit Union, formerly known as Allegheny Co. (PA) U.S. Government Employees Federal Credit Union, was chartered on March 7, 1935. Since 1935, the credit union has grown to over 14,000 members, many locations, and over 140 million in assets.

Their mission is to be a full-service financial institution and to continuously strive to provide their members with an ever-growing range of quality products and services mixed with one-on-one personal attention that everyone deserves, all while maintaining a safe and sound credit union.

Learn more at: https://www.allegentfcu.org/

For more info, contact Allegent Community Federal Credit Union:

Mark Bruno

Vice President of Operations and Technology

2000 Corporate Drive

Suite 200

Wexford, PA 15090

412.586.2831

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allegentfcu/

News Source: Allegent Federal Credit Union