Alliance Group Promotes Travis Grenier to Vice President of Marketing

ATLANTA, Ga., April 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Group, a leader in the life insurance and annuity sectors, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Travis Grenier to Vice President of Marketing. Grenier, a ten-year veteran at Alliance Group, has been instrumental in developing the company’s internal video marketing production studio and program, setting a new standard in the independent marketing space within the life insurance and annuity industries.



Under Grenier’s leadership, Alliance Group’s video marketing initiatives have not only significantly enhanced the company’s brand visibility but have also played a pivotal role in educating and engaging their target audience in innovative and impactful ways. His efforts have solidified the company’s reputation as a forward-thinking and customer-centric organization.

Lee Duncan, CEO of Alliance Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Grenier’s promotion, stating, “Travis has been a key player in our success story, bringing unparalleled creativity and dedication to our marketing strategies. His vision for our video marketing has truly set us apart in the industry. We are incredibly proud of his achievements and are excited to see him take on this new role.”

Samuel Howe, Chief Marketing Officer at Alliance Group, also praised Grenier’s contribution and leadership. “Travis’s work ethic, combined with his innovative approach to video marketing, has been nothing short of transformative for our company. He is more than deserving of this promotion, and I am confident that he will continue to drive our marketing efforts to new heights.”

Grenier’s promotion to Vice President of Marketing is effective immediately. In his new role, he will work with Howe to oversee the company’s marketing program, which focuses on developing marketing tools for use by Alliance Group’s more than 5,000 contracted independent agents in more than 65 independent agencies across the U.S.

“I am deeply honored and excited for the opportunity to continue contributing to Alliance Group’s success,” said Grenier. “It’s been an amazing career here so far and I can’t wait to see what kind of impact we can make in the next ten years.”



About Alliance Group:

As “The Living Benefits IMO,” Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies across the United States with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping its partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve their clients’ puzzles regarding tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, estate planning needs, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/

