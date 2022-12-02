SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the best-rated florist in Santa Barbara, Alpha Floral has won hearts all over the county with its fresh blooms and stunning floral arrangements. Spreading its vines further, the top florists in Santa Barbara also deliver their fresh blooms to the suburbs of Goleta and Montecito.



Image Caption: Alpha Floral in Santa Barbara.

Whether you are looking for a bright and cheerful bouquet to make someone’s day or a tasteful arrangement to express your sympathies or condolences, Alpha Floral’s floral artists have all your needs covered.

According to owners Cassie and Gary Marcias, “Alpha Floral believes in creating gorgeous arrangments that bring a smile to someone’s face and make them feel treasured. Our bouquets and other floral creations deliver messages of love and celebration, and we do our best to make them feel heartfelt and special.”

The flower shop’s hand-arranged creations use garden-fresh flowers grown in and around Santa Barbara county, including Roses, Dahlias, Tulips, Sunflowers, Calla Lilies, Hydrangeas, and Orchids, among others.

Located at 1810A Cliff Drive, Alpha Floral delivers its delightful floral creations in the entire Santa Barbara area, including Downtown, Goleta, Montecito, Hope Ranch, San Roque, and the Mesa.

If you’re looking for an arrangement that evokes rustic elegance or a modern piece arranged in a minimalistic style, Alpha Floral’s floral artists can create custom bouquets that will execute whatever it is you may envision.

Another key feature that endears these florists to their customers is their same-day delivery service which has helped many clients on important events or occasions.

The florist offers delivery services in Montecito (zip codes 93103 and 93108) between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. They also offer same-day flower delivery for orders placed before 10 a.m.

As per Cassie and Gary Macias, “We love serving our clients in Montecito and feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring beauty to homes, parties, holidays, and a wide range of events. Our elegant and inspired creations are guaranteed to elevate any event or occasion.”

Alpha Floral also delivers to residents and businesses in Goleta, even providing custom flower arrangements every week to U.C.S.B. for their numerous events.

They have provided distinguished guests at U.C.S.B. with elegant English garden-style pedestal vase arrangements comprising colorful hydrangeas, roses, cymbidium orchids, and trailing smilax. Their skilled flower designers also have extensive experience in creating sophisticated floral arrangements for guests at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort.

In the words of Cassie and Gary Marcias, “We have been making floral deliveries in Goleta for several years now. It’s a family-friendly place with loads of events and celebrations and we feel privileged to be able to contribute towards them with our floral creations.”

Alpha Floral also delivers between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Goleta. They offer same-day delivery on flower orders that are placed prior to 10:30 a.m. Their team delivers their fresh floral creations in pristine condition to residences and businesses in the 93111, and 93117 zip codes in Goleta.

Alpha Floral also hand-delivers flowers to intended recipients to make them feel special and treasured. The shop further sends customers a photograph of the final arrangement before sending it to the intended recipient.

With Christmas approaching fast, they are all set with special creations for fall festivities, including festive floral centerpieces and decorations.

View example Christmas Designs: https://alphafloralsb.com/santa-barbara-florist-flower-delivery/occasions/christmas/.

Cassie and Gary Macias are particularly proud of their floral bouquets, specially crafted for the upcoming holiday season.

You check out their extensive range of floral bouquets and gifting options and order them online at: https://alphafloralsb.com/.

If you wish to place an order for flower delivery in Montecito and Goleta, you can call them at: (805) 965-5156.

Weddings and Custom Arrangements:

You can also fill out this form to request a custom creation for delivery: https://alphafloralsb.com/custom-flower-arrangements/.

If you’re seeking a floral partner to design your dream wedding, you can also book a free consultation here: https://alphafloralsb.com/consultation/.

About Alpha Floral-Established 1935:

Winners of the Readers Choice Award for Santa Barbara in 2015 and 2017 for Best Florist, Alpha Floral also offers weekly in-home and office flower delivery and is well-known for its expertise in providing flowers for weddings, parties, funerals, and all kinds of events!

They are also a premier florist on BloomNation, a widely-trusted community marketplace that enables people to list, discover, and send uniquely-fashioned bouquets handcrafted by local florists across the country. The platform allows them to reach out to an even wider audience and help them celebrate their loved ones.

Whatever the message you wish to convey, Alpha Floral has the flowers to tell your story.

Alpha Floral, 1810A Cliff Drive Santa Barbara, CA, 93109.

