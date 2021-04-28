DENVER, Colo., April 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alternative Finance Network (AFN), a leading provider of financing for the cannabis industry led by Marijuana Money Man, Scott Jordan, announces its new lending partner for single-digit real estate loans. The partnership will allow AFN to offer bank-like rates, resulting in real estate loans starting at five percent for high quality borrowers.

“This is truly a historic moment for the cannabis industry, and we could not be more excited to introduce this partnership that will allow us to deliver real estate loans in the single digits to marijuana businesses,” says Scott Jordan, founder, Alternative Finance Network. “I have been an advocate for over a decade, helping cannabis companies achieve parity within the lending community. Today, we are seeing rates dropping significantly from loans I secured 10 years ago at 40 percent, to an astonishing low mark of mid-single digits. This is a trend I am extremely pleased to see and I am thrilled to be a part of the forward momentum and equality for the cannabis industry.”

Low rates are available for the purchase of cannabis tenanted buildings, dispensaries, warehouses and more. The loans can provide up to 60 percent loan-to-value for purchases with bank-like rates available in all legal states for well-qualified borrowers.

About Alternative Finance Network

The Alternative Finance Network (AFN) was created by Scott Jordan, the Marijuana Money Man, in 2019 with the mission of providing multiple funding options to cannabis business owners for equipment, real estate and working capital financing. The AFN network provides access to private lenders, banks, credit unions and more with vetted capital partners. Please visit http://alternativefinancenetwork.com/ to learn more about cannabis financing options.

