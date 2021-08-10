NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Market Defense, a leading brand growth and protection agency supporting Beauty and passion brands on the Amazon platform, just announced changes to its executive team and client delivery teams to support a surge in growth. Market Defense operates 3P businesses on behalf of its clients, providing deep expertise in Amazon account management, brand protection, value added logistics and performance marketing. Its portfolio of passion brands includes influential legacy brands like Dr. Dennis Gross and Philip B, as well as female-founded indie successes Beauty Bakerie and Sara Happ.



PHOTO CAPTION: Brandon Pemberton, President, and Vanessa Kuykendall, COO.

Vanessa Kuykendall, former Vice President of Business Development, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Vanessa leads all client delivery. She is focused on scaling cross-functional client delivery and broadening capabilities in account management, brand protection and performance marketing to drive faster and more meaningful growth for Market Defense clients. Vanessa has worked in the beauty industry for 27 years in sales, training and merchandising leadership roles at The Body Shop, MAC Cosmetics, Estee Lauder and Tiffany & Co. Prior to co-founding Market Defense in 2017, Vanessa led the Beauty.com business for Walgreens.

Brandon Pemberton, former SVP, Client Engagement, has been promoted to President. In this role, Brandon is leading the overall scaling of the business and supporting operations as well as key initiatives to expand sector coverage, broaden services and deepen data & analytics capabilities. Brandon has worked with consumer and retail brands for 25 years in executive leadership roles and operating positions in product development, sales, merchandising and operations. Prior to joining Market Defense in early 2021, Brandon was a strategy principal at Point B where he focused on organizational design and development for global consumer data & analytics organizations.

Chad Annis, Founder and CEO shared, “I am so proud of the work that our clients and our teams are doing to support tremendous growth on Amazon. The pace of change on Amazon is more rapid than I’ve ever seen, and the requirements to win are increasingly complex. Brandon and Vanessa bring the leadership we require to stay ahead of these changes and continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

Market Defense has also brought Michael Sampson on board as an Advisor. Michael has been in beauty and personal care for nearly 20 years. In his early career at L’Oréal, he held several positions, eventually running the Prestige Professional brands as General Manager of Kerastase and Shu Uemura. Following L’Oréal, Michael ran incubator Hatch Beauty as the Brands’ President, building products sold exclusively through premium beauty retailers. Following Hatch Beauty, Michael was the global CEO of Kate Somerville.

Alongside these leadership changes, Market Defense has invested heavily in its delivery teams including a doubling of brand management, logistics and marketing teams. This investment includes the integration of its sister company, Growth Atlas, an Amazon incubator for high-potential new brands.

About Market Defense

Market Defense is the most sought-after partner for prestige beauty and passion brands seeking to protect their brand equity and drive profitable growth on the Amazon Marketplace. We provide a full suite of services that includes: Account Management, Brand Protection & Legal, Logistics & Operations, Advertising, and Creative.

Learn more by visiting our website at https://marketdefense.com/.

