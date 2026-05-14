NAPLES, Fla., May 14, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amba, a leader in passive AI-powered care technology, will host a live webinar titled “From Staffing Crisis To Operational Advantage ” on May 20, 2026, focused on how senior living operators can move beyond reactive care and how working with better visibility and earlier insight improves operational efficiency.



Image caption: Tiffany Village will discuss how its care teams use Amba’s AI-powered passive care technology to reduce falls, hospitalizations, and missed care tasks across its senior living communities in the webinar “Staffing Crisis To Operational Advantage” on May 20, 2026.

The session, presented in partnership with Senior Housing News, will feature Kristen Parsons, President of Tiffany Village and Kenny’s Pond, alongside Amba Founder and CEO Stuart Hamilton. The two will walk through what changed over two years of using Amba, what that shift meant for care delivery, and how teams actually work day-to-day.

Amba uses passive, privacy-first sensors to track patterns in sleep, movement, and behavior, without cameras or audio. Over time, the platform builds a baseline for each resident and flags meaningful changes, helping teams decide when to step in and where to focus their attention.

The system is designed to work within existing environments, allowing communities to adopt it without overhauling infrastructure or workflows.

The webinar follows the release of a new case study based on results from the St. John’s, Newfoundland communities, where Amba has been used to provide care teams with clearer visibility into resident needs, enabling them to step in earlier before an infection or issue arises.

At Tiffany Village and Kenny’s Pond, care teams have seen fewer disruptions and more consistent care. Occupancy increased, and labor costs came down, while care teams reported feeling more confident in how they prioritize their day, in data analyzed from 2023 to 2025:

Result highlights at Tiffany Village and Kenney’s Pond include:

89% reduction in falls

78% reduction in medication issues

97% reduction in hospitalizations

“Amba is very easy to fall in love with,” said Parsons. “Once your team sees the benefit and starts using it every day, it becomes part of how you deliver care.”

These outcomes were achieved without adding staff, challenging the assumption that better outcomes require more staffing.

“Most communities aren’t short on effort; they’re short on visibility,” said Amba’s Hamilton. “When teams can see what’s changing in real time, they don’t have to wait for something to go wrong. They can step in earlier, with more confidence, and focus their time where it actually matters.”

During the webinar, attendees will hear directly from Parsons about what it took to implement the system, where things started to change, and how their approach to care has evolved over time.

Topics include:

How to increase caregiver capacity without adding payroll

Why many systems keep communities stuck in reactive workflows

What proactive care actually looks like in practice

What two years of real data reveal about operations

Webinar Details: The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12 p.m. Eastern. To register or download the case study, visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5323094/16843E5E12924BD0B946E1C5C11C26D9?partnerref=amba

ABOUT AMBA

Amba is a technology platform designed to support a more proactive approach to care in senior living environments. Using a network of passive, discreet sensors, it continuously monitors patterns related to sleep, movement, and in-room activity without cameras or audio. The platform builds an understanding of each resident’s baseline and surfaces meaningful changes, helping care teams act earlier and focus their attention where it matters most. Designed to work within existing environments, Amba can be adopted without major infrastructure changes, making it easier for communities to improve care consistency and reduce guesswork. Learn more at: https://amba.co/

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Image caption: Tiffany Village will discuss how its care teams use Amba’s AI-powered passive care technology to reduce falls, hospitalizations, and missed care tasks across its senior living communities in the webinar “Staffing Crisis To Operational Advantage” on May 20, 2026.

News Source: Amba