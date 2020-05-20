WASHINGTON, D.C., May 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To turn the tide against rising rates of skin cancer in the United States, the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention – and it’s broad national member coalition of over 45 organizations – has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as the 12th annual “Don’t Fry Day” to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Because Sun Safety Looks Good on You.”



“As we get ready to kick off the summer with Memorial Day Weekend, it’s more important than ever to be sun safe and practice social distancing. Everyone can do it by applying sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and throwing on a wide-brimmed hat while maintaining a safe distance from others when you go outside,” says John D. Antonishak, executive director of the National Council for Skin Cancer Prevention. “This years’ Don’t Fry Day is a reminder that you can still enjoy the outdoors while protecting yourself and those around you from skin cancer and COVID-19.”

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the nation, with almost 5.5 million cases diagnosed in Americans each year – more than breast, colon, lung and prostate cancers combined. In fact, 1 out of every 5 Americans will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer in their lifetime.

Skin cancer is highly preventable. Over 90% of all skin cancer is caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or indoor tanning devices.

Americans can dramatically reduce their risk of skin cancer by:

Not burning or tanning intentionally – no tan is a safe tan;

Generously applying sunscreen (remember to reapply every two hours);

Wearing sun-protective clothing;

Seeking shade during peak times of the day; and

Using extra caution near water, snow and sand.

About Don’t Fry Day:

“Don’t Fry Day,” now in its twelfth year, is the nation’s unified public awareness campaign that aims to reduce the number of new skin cancer diagnoses by promoting sun safety and encouraging people to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. Learn more at https://skincancerprevention.org/get-involved/dont-fry-day/

For more information on how to protect yourself and your family from skin cancer and help raise awareness, visit https://skincancerprevention.org/. Follow the National Council on Facebook (Facebook.com/Natlcouncilskincancerprevention) and Twitter (@SkinCancerPrev).

About the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention:

The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention is the united voice of more than 45 organizations, associations and agencies dedicated to prevent skin cancer through education, advocacy, and raising awareness. National Council members represent the nation’s premier physicians, researchers, clinicians and advocates for skin cancer prevention.

Learn more at https://skincancerprevention.org/

