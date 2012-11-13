CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2012 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AMT Datasouth Corporation (www.AMTdatasouth.com) is pleased to introduce its new Accel 7450 serial-dot-matrix (SDM) printer. The Accel 7450 features the latest technology in motors, drivers and electronics. The Accel 7450 is the successor to the very successful Accel 6300 and 7350 series printers. The Accel 7450 sets a new standard for best-in-class heavy-duty SDM printers.

The Accel 7450 was designed for multipart forms printing of both form-sets and tractor-fed formats. The Accel 7450 features a long life 24 pin head that prints an original and up to six copies at up to 600 cps, in a flat-bed straight through print station. Standard features include auto forms alignment of cut forms and tractor feeding from the back of the printer. Tractor fed forms can be torn off with no forms wasted and auto alignment assures easy loading of sheet form sets. Standard interfaces are Ethernet, USB and RS-232 serial.

The standard Accel 7450 is offered with popular Epson, IBM and Oki emulations. An optional model is offered for vehicle dealers for Finance and Insurance (F & I) printing applications. AMT Datasouth also can provide OEM customers with custom emulations for their unique requirements. Internal fonts provide letter quality character and high-speed draft printing as well as popular bar code and OCR characters. Again, AMT Datasouth can provide OEM customers with custom fonts to meet any special requirement.

Company President Joseph Eichberger said, “The Accel 7450 is the easiest to use, most rugged, versatile SDM printer in the market and very attractively priced.”

SDM printing is favored for low cost printing and product reliability. In this, the Accel 7450 sets a new standard. The Accel 7450 is priced below all comparable printers in its class and, with its 20 million-character ribbon, provides a low cost printing solution. Its rugged design assures reliability and long life even in the most demanding applications. The AMT Accel 7450 will deliver trouble free, cost effective forms printing in the warehouse, inventory stores, front and back-office, F & I, shipping and wherever heavy duty, forms printing is required.

AMT Datasouth SDM printers are available to end users through authorized resellers. For complete Accel 7450 details see the specification at http://www.amtdatasouth.com/gallery/accel-7450-printer-series/ . The Accel 7450 is now being shipped.

About AMT Datasouth:

AMT Datasouth has been delivering SDM printers since the early 1980s. More than a half-million of its Accel brand printers have been sold into thousands of forms printing applications. It also offers a complete line of thermal bar code and label printers under its Fastmark brand. The Fastmark printers feature the renowned PAL™ application programming language to seamlessly integrate them into existing IT systems and can replace embossers, impact or other legacy printers without host reprogramming. AMT Datasouth has built its reputation on providing its customers with what they want. For additional information, visit: http://www.AMTdatasouth.com .

