SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amuza Inc., a San Diego–based provider of life science research instruments and application support, has received the 2026 Bioz Rising Star™ award in the Chromatography category. The award recognizes up-and-coming suppliers within a product category that show the greatest increase in citations in peer-reviewed scientific literature relative to company age.



Image caption: Amuza Inc.

Amuza’s chromatography work centers on HPLC with electrochemical detection (HPLC-ECD), a technique neuroscientists use to measure monoamines and other neurotransmitters at very low concentrations. Since 2012, Amuza has served North American researchers using Eicom HPLC-ECD systems, including the HTEC-600. Amuza’s team helps each laboratory choose the right configuration for its application, installs and runs the system on site, provides on-site training, and supports method development and day-to-day analysis.

“Being named a Bioz Rising Star shows that Amuza products are playing a growing and crucial role in neuroscience research,” said Shinji Azuma, CEO of Amuza Inc. “As a former neuroscientist and engineer who helped develop the HTEC-500, I know firsthand how much researchers need support beyond the instrument itself, from setup and method development to daily analysis. I am deeply grateful to the researchers who choose our products, to our partners, and to our employees who support our customers every day.”

Researchers interested in HPLC-ECD analysis can learn more about the HTEC-600 at https://www.amuzainc.com/hplc-ecd-htec-600/ or request an application consultation.

ABOUT BIOZ

Bioz, Inc. operates an AI-powered platform that analyzes product usage reported in peer-reviewed scientific publications. Its annual Bioz Stars Awards recognize suppliers through four data-driven award distinctions: All Star™, Top Star™, Rapid Star™ and Rising Star™. The 2026 Chromatography winners are listed on the Bioz website: https://www.bioz.com/bioz_stars_awards/general?t=chromatography&y=2026.

ABOUT AMUZA INC.

Founded in 2012, Amuza Inc. provides laboratory instruments and solutions to life science researchers across North America. Its portfolio spans HPLC-ECD systems for neurochemical analysis, fiber photometry, optogenetics, sleep research solutions, and behavior analysis products, along with TOMY-brand autoclaves and centrifuges. Built on the promise of being “Your Partner in Life Science Research,” Amuza combines high-quality instrumentation with hands-on application expertise and responsive local support. Learn more at https://www.amuzainc.com/.

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Yasmin Leon

Amuza Inc.

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News Source: Amuza Inc.