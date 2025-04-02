CANBERRA, Australia, April 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Angel’s Fall: A Love Beyond Death” (ISBN: 978-1779621078), the thrilling first book in the “Angel’s Blood series,” invites readers into a world where love, fate, and the supernatural collide. Written by author Daniel McKenny, this captivating fantasy novel weaves together angels, divine powers, and the ultimate battle between good and evil. Full of passion, drama, and supernatural intrigue, Angel’s Fall is a must-read for fans of fantasy and romance alike.



In “Angel’s Fall,” readers meet the Angel of Death, whose duty is to guide souls to their final destination. This latest task brings her to Sam, a kind-hearted yet jaded barista who captures her attention and ultimately her heart. What begins as a routine mission soon evolves into something much deeper as their fates become intertwined. In a world where only true love’s kiss can alter a soul’s destiny, the Angel of Death and Sam must confront their connection, as their love becomes both a powerful gift and a dangerous risk.

“Writing ‘Angel’s Fall’ allowed me to explore the idea that even in a world where destiny seems inevitable, love still holds the power to shape our outcomes,” said Daniel McKenny. “This book is my way of sharing the message that no matter the odds or how dark things may seem, love can still light the way.”

Daniel McKenny is a debut author from Canberra, Australia, who has always had a passion for storytelling. Born with vision impairment, Daniel’s unique perspective on life has influenced his writing, allowing him to craft stories with emotional depth and powerful themes. His journey as an author began in 2023, and “Angel’s Fall” is the first book in a series that combines fantasy with real-world emotional challenges.

“I hope readers find something in ‘Angel’s Fall’ that speaks to them, whether it’s the love story, the fantastical elements, or the message of hope that runs through the entire narrative,” McKenny shared. “I want this book to remind people that love is always worth fighting for, even in the most difficult moments.”

McKenny’s journey as an author has been shaped by the support of his family and his guide dog, Simba, who have played a significant role in helping him pursue his writing dreams. With “Angel’s Fall,” McKenny hopes to inspire readers with a story about overcoming adversity, finding love, and the power of redemption.

Title: “Angel’s Fall (Book One in the Angel’s Blood Series)”

Author: Daniel McKenny

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Drama

ISBN-13 (Paperback): 9781779621078

ISBN-13 (Ebook): 9781779621092

ASIN: B0DR9TDJ7Z

Page Count: 176

Available at: https://amazon.com/dp/1779621078

“Angel’s Fall” is now available for purchase, and it promises to be a must-read for fans of fantasy, romance, and stories of self-discovery and transformation.

“Angel’s Fall” is an unforgettable read for those who believe in the magic of love and redemption. Daniel McKenny’s debut novel is sure to spark anticipation for the next book in the Angel’s Blood series, leaving readers captivated and eager for more.

