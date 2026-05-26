LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Anima Initiative, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting independent and underrepresented artists through interdisciplinary programming, presents “VENIA’s Dear, Sincerely,” — a one-day immersive cultural experience taking place Saturday, June 6, 2026 at the historic Travel Town Museum in Griffith Park.



Image caption: As if she’s running for the train, a woman reaches her hand out to be whisked away. Photo by Cameron Noel Dunbar for VENIA.

Created in partnership with Los Angeles avant-garde atelier VENIA and with the support of Travel Town Museum Foundation, “VENIA’s Dear, Sincerely,” transforms the iconic railway grounds into a cinematic living storybook exploring migration, memory, industrial romance, and collective imagination through large-scale installation, live music, choreography, immersive sound, digital storytelling, and theatrical fashion presentation.

Marking Anima Initiative’s first large-scale public arts experience, the event brings together emerging and established artists across visual art, music, movement, experimental sound, and fashion within a single site-specific environment open to the city. Inspired by the symbolism of rail travel during the Second Industrial Revolution, the experience unfolds through a five-part narrative arc — Discovery, Adaptation, Memory, Integration, and Departure — tracing the emotional landscape between leaving one world behind and arriving in another.

From 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, guests are invited to explore immersive activations and live performances across the museum grounds.

Featured acclaimed collaborators include visual artists DeAngelo Ableidinger and Dilan Torres; avant-garde saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi; pianist Nelson Diaz; experimental musician Dylan Fujioka; layered environmental sound design by Dolce Wang; and an original audio composition weaving stories from Ukrainian refugees by award-winning composer Luke Mombrea and award-winning arts journalist Polina Cherezova.

The experience will also feature a newly commissioned ensemble choreography by Masha Cherezova, alongside digital collaborations with immersive media company 4DV and inspirational shopping agent app VIBA, curated alongside Zoey Zhu.

At 6:00 PM, the evening culminates in VENIA’s theatrical runway presentation accompanied by a special live performance from Arcana Nomadica — the internationally renowned chamber ensemble featuring Luanne Homzy, Felix Korchendorfer, Nikolai Sivchuk, and Marco Perciavalle.

“What does it feel like to experience the emotional arc of the last goodbye, and the first hello — as if walking through a fantastical vision of the Industrial Revolution, rooted in memories of others while carrying your own?” said Christine Ko, Co-founder VENIA. “We invite you to explore this feeling with us through these garments, these memories, in this space with us in real time, as we sign our love letter to those that made a way for us all to dream — ‘Dear, Sincerely.’”

Founded as a platform for accessible artistic world-building, Anima Initiative creates interdisciplinary public experiences that bridge storytelling, performance, and cultural memory. “Dear, Sincerely,” expands that mission into a city-scale gathering designed to invite audiences into art as a lived and participatory experience.

The event is free and open to the public, with donations supporting Anima Initiative’s future programming and continued commitment to accessible opportunities for independent and underrepresented artists in Los Angeles and beyond.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Saturday, June 6, 2026

2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Travel Town Museum

5200 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

RSVP & Information:

https://anima-initiative.org/pages/anima-initiative-presents-venias-dear-sincerely-at-travel-town-museum

ABOUT ANIMA INITIATIVE:

Anima Initiative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting independent and underrepresented artists through interdisciplinary programming spanning visual arts, music, film, movement, fashion, immersive installation, and cultural storytelling. Learn more: https://anima-initiative.org/.

ABOUT VENIA:

Founded by Christine Ko and Keeter Ly, VENIA is a Los Angeles-based experimental atelier for avant-garde tailoring, blurring fantasy and reality through philosophy, surrealism, and narrative storytelling. Learn more: https://veniacollection.com/.

ABOUT TRAVEL TOWN MUSEUM FOUNDATION:

Travel Town Museum Foundation is a 501(c)(3) educational organization supporting the preservation and interpretation of historic railroad equipment at the City of Los Angeles-operated Travel Town Museum in Griffith Park. Learn more: https://traveltown.org/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image 600x800px:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DxDao39ILqlz0H_WlI-KIfgOXNBie5mA/view?usp=sharing

Image caption: As if she’s running for the train, a woman reaches her hand out to be whisked away. Photo by Cameron Noel Dunbar for VENIA.

Event Invitation:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/11hagalcDKnuccQxpZjXx24tT0hylmI4Q/view?usp=sharing

Logo:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Lv-z1serL7VgOdKHCWdv8LTvh2EcDI61/view?usp=sharing

MEDIA CONTACT

Christina Wen

Producer/Co-founder, Anima Initiative

media@anima-initiative.org

News Source: Anima Initiative