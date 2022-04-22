CHARLESTON, S.C., April 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The LowCountry Tennis Association (LCTA), in partnership with the Charleston Post and Courier, Announces the Dee Mack Annual Tennis Scholarship Award.

The LowCountry Tennis Association is acknowledging long-term volunteer excellence, along with, supporting our Local High School Athletes with this Annual Scholarship.

Using the Post and Courier’s Annual Evaluation of the Top Tennis Players (Boy and Girl) in the LowCountry High Schools – The LCTA will award $1,000 to each player (Top Boy and Girl) towards their College Education.

The LCTA is recognizing the long-serving Local League Coordinator, Dee Mack, for her dedication and skill in annually organizing and leading the volunteer efforts that have made the LCTA so successful.

Congratulations to Dee and to the future recipients of the Dee Mack Annual Tennis Scholarship Award.

“The LowCountry Tennis Association has grown dramatically over the last several years as interest in tennis playing has blossomed. We are recognizing our exceptional volunteer leadership, exemplified by Dee Mack, along with honoring the hard work and commitment of our LowCountry tennis youth by helping them with an economic pathway towards the future,” remarked Bill Ennis, President of the LowCountry Tennis Association.

About the LowCountry Tennis Association:

The LowCountry Tennis Association (LCTA) is a USTA Community Tennis Association (CTA) serving Charleston, SC and the surrounding area. The LCTA board is an all-volunteer board and focuses on USTA league tennis. Other points of emphasis centered on tennis involve community development, charity work, supporting local tennis facilities, and improving tennis’s profile in the community.

Learn more: https://lctatennis.org/

