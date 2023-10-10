WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Benign, in partnership with sponsors and partners including the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute (ACS GCI), is excited to announce the launch of the Green Chemistry Teaching and Learning Community (GCTLC): an online hub for everyone in the green chemistry community to share, connect, learn, and grow together.



Image Caption: Beyond Benign.

Developed in collaboration with green chemistry leaders and educators worldwide, the GCTLC is a dynamic virtual space where community members can develop connections, find mentors, share resources, and enhance their knowledge through peer-led learning.

“We created the GCTLC alongside passionate educators, industry partners and stakeholders within the green chemistry education community to ensure it truly serves everybody,” said Dr. Jonathon Moir, GCTLC Senior Program Manager. “Because we cultivated this platform together, the GCTLC exists as a teaching and learning platform and also a living testament to the unity and collaboration underpinning our community.”

Designed with K-12 educators, higher-ed faculty, and student leaders in mind, the GCTLC serves as a central meeting space for green chemistry enthusiasts to connect in real time.

“The GCTLC fills a big gap, particularly in the education space,” said Dr. Glenn Hurst, Professor at University of York and GCTLC Leadership Committee Member. “The challenge to transform our community and make a real difference in the widespread integration of green chemistry into education is one the GCTLC is perfectly placed to address.”

The GCTLC is a one-stop shop for everything green chemistry. Key features include:

a robust community space where users can locate and connect with other community members based on profession, institution, and other key identifiers;

an extensive library of valuable educational resources and curriculum materials from community members from across the world;

forums and groups, allowing users to delve deeper into specific green chemistry topics and seek advice from their peers;

and continued learning opportunities, including courses and special events.

“The GCTLC is a powerful resource that will drastically improve our teaching community’s ability to collaborate, share, and, ultimately, adopt new green chemistry curriculum,” said Dr. Adelina Voutchkova, ACS GCI Director of Sustainable Development. “We are proud to partner with Beyond Benign on this venture.”

The overarching objective of the GCTLC is to advance the widespread incorporation of green chemistry principles within educational settings and, as a result, various industrial sectors.

“The green chemistry community is incredibly powerful when we unite to empower and inspire one another,” said Dr. Amy Cannon, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Beyond Benign. “The GCTLC acts as a catalyst for our movement, providing a place for ideas and knowledge to flow freely in real time. We’re excited to join educators and leaders throughout the world in this hub, where we’ll have the opportunity to accelerate our impact.”

MilliporeSigma, the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and the Argosy Foundation have played a pivotal role in the successful launch of the GCTLC through their generous funding. Additionally, this initiative has garnered crucial support from other foundational sponsors, including Cell Signaling Technology, BASF, Hexion, and the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Register to join the GCTLC platform at: https://gctlc.org/form/registration

About Beyond Benign:

Beyond Benign, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit envisions a world where the chemical building blocks of products used every day are healthy and safe for humans and the environment. Beyond Benign’s mission is to foster a green chemistry community that empowers educators to transform chemistry education for a sustainable future. Beyond Benign is working to equip educators from K-20 with the ability to teach chemistry and STEM through a lens of sustainability grounded in the 12 principles of green chemistry. By providing educators with tools, training and a peer support network, educators are equipped to train the next generation of scientists and citizens with the skills and knowledge to create and choose products that are safe for human health and the environment.

Co-founded in 2007 by Dr. John Warner, the co-founder of the field of green chemistry, and Dr. Amy Cannon, who holds the world’s first Ph.D. in Green Chemistry, Beyond Benign has an extensive history of service. Over the past 15 years, Beyond Benign has trained over 6,500 K-12 teachers in sustainable science and green chemistry, designed over 200 open-access lessons, reached over 35,000 youth and community members through outreach, & partnered with 140 universities to transform chemistry education. Together we can catalyze the development of green technological innovations that result in safer products and processes in support of a sustainable, healthy society.

Learn more: http://beyondbenign.org/

Learn more about the GCTLC platform at: https://gctlc.org/

